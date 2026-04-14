Patent Services USA Highlights 1,600+ Verified Reviews and Independent Verification Resources for Inventors

Company reaffirms its transparency commitment, pointing inventors to publicly available credentials, BBB accreditation, and independent verification resources

Our credentials, our record, and our client reviews are all publicly available, we think that's exactly how it should be.” — Jessica Lane, Media Relations Manager, Patent Services USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today highlighted its record of over 1,600 verified five-star client reviews and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency by encouraging inventors to independently verify the company's credentials, business record, and consumer standing through publicly available resources.The announcement reflects the company's ongoing effort to help inventors make informed decisions when evaluating providers of patent services coordination."Our credentials, our record, and our client reviews are all publicly available; we think that's exactly how it should be," said Jessica Lane, Media Relations Manager at Patent Services USA. "We encourage every inventor we speak with to check our credentials independently, through the BBB, public business registries, and any other resource they trust."Patent Services USA currently holds the following independently verified credentials available for public review:Better Business Bureau Accreditation with an A+ rating, reflecting the company's commitment to ethical business practices and responsive client service. Over 1,600 verified five-star client reviews from inventors across the United States who have used the company's patent coordination and support services. D-U-N-S registration confirms the company's identity and standing within the U.S. business registry network.The company's BBB profile, client reviews, and business registration information are available for independent review through third-party platforms.Encouraging Informed Decision-MakingPatent Services USA operates as a patent services coordination company , connecting inventors with independent registered patent attorneys, technical professionals, and support resources. The company does not provide legal services directly and is not a law firm.As part of its transparency initiative, the company encourages inventors to research any service provider thoroughly before engaging, review publicly available regulatory and court records, consult directly with independent patent attorneys registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and evaluate third-party accreditations and verified consumer reviews."The patent process is an important decision for any inventor," said Jessica Lane. "We want every person we work with to feel confident, not just in us, but in their own ability to verify who they are working with."Patent Services USA encourages inventors to use the following publicly available resources when researching any patent services provider: the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org, the Federal Trade Commission consumer information resources at ftc.gov, the United States Patent and Trademark Office professional directory at uspto.gov, and public court record databases for independent legal record searches.The company notes that its own regulatory and legal record is available for public review through these resources.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based patent services coordination company that helps inventors navigate the patent process by connecting them with independent registered patent attorneys, technical professionals, and support resources. The company provides structured, educational support to help inventors make informed decisions. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys.

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