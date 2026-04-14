The Joy Circles Gang Premieres on Roku, Android, and Apple Apps

Joy Circles Gang Joy Circles Gang

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The preteen years are a turning point. Between ages 9 and 13, children experience rapid changes in identity, friendships, and responsibilities, and aren’t always equipped with the tools they need. For many families, this stage can feel overwhelming.

Enter Joy Circles®, a mindset-driven program and media initiative designed to guide children and families through this critical stage. Just launched on Roku TV and available on iOS’s Apple Store, and on Android’s Google Play Store, The Joy Circles Gang blends entertainment and education to give preteens the support they need in a format they’ll actually enjoy.

The series follows four friends: Atticus, Mateo, Libby, and Mia, as they gather in their makeshift clubhouse. There’s an addition to the cast in episode 14, with the departure of the actress playing Libby. The Joy Circles Gang cast now welcomes Clara, played by eleven-year-old Cora Saltzman. Cora brings a fresh energy to the cast developed over years of musical theatre experience. Along with Alex, their older and trusted mentor, the group dives into weekly adventures filled with music, humor, and practical wisdom.

The heart of the program is built around “Models for Life,” simple, memorable strategies that help kids strengthen communication, self-management, leadership, and character skills. Parents will recognize the value of these lessons, while preteens will connect with the characters, storytelling, and energy of the show.

“Ideally, the episodes are intended to be viewed as a family,” advises creator Barbara Thomason. “We provide discussion questions and support tools along the way to facilitate family or group discussions.”

Thomason explains,” With The Joy Circles Gang, we’re using the power of entertainment media to positively influence preteens at a time when the right guidance can make all the difference. We’re creating a platform that empowers kids to step into adolescence with confidence and resilience. We aren’t just offering a show, we’re investing in the future of an entire generation.”

Joy Circles® is setting a new standard for children’s media, combining entertainment with practical tools for growth. In a world where kids are challenged by outside influences, The Joy Circles Gang offers both joy and direction, a rare and timely resource for families everywhere.

Learn more at www.joy-circles.com, subscribe at https://programs.joy-circles.com/join, find on Roku at https://my.roku.com/account/add/joycirclesgang or Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tv.uscreen.joycirclesgang

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