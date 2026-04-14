Education Through Music Taps Real Estate Leader Deborah Romano as 2026 Gala Honoree

Deborah Romano, Executive Managing Director, JLL Project & Development Services, Northeast Region, will be recognized as an honoree at its 2026 Gala, “Making Minds Sing!" ETM's 2026 "Making Minds Sing!" Gala Honorees (l to r): Peter Rosenthal, Deborah Romano, Jim Roppo. ETM’s mission focuses on systemic change by making music a core subject within the curriculum of under-resourced schools. ETM partners with school principals to provide comprehensive music programs. By providing music education to thousands of students across New York City who would otherwise go without, ETM is "making minds sing" and building the foundation for the next generation of leaders.

JLL Executive Deborah Romano to be honored for her commitment to building educational foundations through music at ETM’s 2026 Gala, “Making Minds Sing!”

Music education provides students with those same essential frameworks. It teaches them how to take a complex idea and bring it to life through practice and teamwork.” — Deborah Romano, JLL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Through Music (ETM) is proud to announce that Deborah Romano, Executive Managing Director, JLL Project & Development Services, Northeast Region, will be recognized as an honoree at its 2026 Gala , “Making Minds Sing!,” on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 583 Park Avenue.BUILDING FOUNDATIONS FOR FUTURE SUCCESSAs a leader in New York's high-stakes real estate industry, Deborah Romano and her team oversee complex projects at JLL, where their expertise in project strategy, design coordination, and stakeholder management drives successful outcomes across diverse initiatives. Just as effective project management requires careful planning, clear milestones, and coordinated execution, Deborah believes that a child's education requires the foundational skills fostered by music: discipline, sustained focus, and collaborative problem-solving. By supporting ETM, she is helping to build the framework for New York City's students to develop the critical thinking and teamwork abilities that lead to success in any field.THE ARCHITECTURE OF MUSIC AND LEARNING“In the world of project development, you learn that every detail matters and that success is built on a clear vision and rigorous execution,” said Deborah Romano. “Music education provides students with those same essential frameworks. It teaches them how to take a complex idea and bring it to life through practice and teamwork. I am honored to support ETM in ensuring that every child has the chance to develop these life-changing skills.”INTEGRATING MUSIC INTO THE CORE OF NYC SCHOOLSETM’s mission focuses on systemic change by making music a core subject within the curriculum of under-resourced schools. This comprehensive approach, supported by professional development for teachers and partnerships with school principals, ensures that music is a permanent and vital part of each student's school day.“Deborah Romano is a visionary leader who understands that the same strategic thinking and dedication required for complex developments are the very traits we foster in our students through music,” said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music. “We are thrilled to honor her commitment to building a brighter future for the children of New York City.”CELEBRATING INNOVATION AND IMPACTThe 2026 Gala, hosted by Xavier “X” Jernigan, the "Voice of Spotify," will celebrate Deborah alongside fellow honorees Jim Roppo of Republic Records and Peter Rosenthal of Rosenthal Capital Group. The evening will feature a live auction and inspiring performances by ETM students, demonstrating the profound impact of music education on young minds.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Education Through Music 2026 Gala: Making Minds Sing!When: Monday, May 18, 2026Where: 583 Park Avenue, New York CitySupport: To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit etmonline.org/gala.ABOUT EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC (ETM)Founded in 1991, Education Through Music (ETM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every underserved student has access to a high-quality music education by making it a core subject in under-resourced schools. ETM partners with school principals to provide comprehensive music programs, integrated into the school day and delivered by qualified music teachers, that foster academic achievement, emotional resilience, and personal growth. By providing music education to thousands of students across New York City who would otherwise go without, ETM is "making minds sing" and building the foundation for the next generation of leaders. For more information, visit www.ETMonline.org

Hear from 5th grader Grayson on her journey with music with Education Through Music.

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