Jaxon.gg appoints Wasif Ahmed as Lead Esports Editor, expands into MLBB and new global esports markets

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I am excited to take on this role and lead the next phase of editorial strategy for Jaxon.gg. We will deliver more data-driven & in-depth coverage across CS2, Dota 2, LoL, VALORANT, and ML:BB” — Wasif Ahmed, Esports Lead Editor at Jaxon.gg

MALTA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaxon.gg has appointed Wasif Ahmed as its Lead Esports Editor. The platform also revealed that it will be making a strategic expansion into MLBB and high-growth esports global markets.The move comes as Jaxon.gg continues to strengthen its position as a specialist esports betting publication, with increased investment in editorial depth, deep-dive tournament coverage, data-driven insights, and betting guides.Wasif Ahmed brings extensive experience across editorial, writing, and PR within esports. He has previously written for notable global publications, covering both PC and mobile esports ecosystems. His appointment reflects Jaxon.gg’s focus on building a more globally relevant editorial product, across established and emerging markets.Under this expansion, Jaxon.gg will increase its coverage of key esports betting titles, namely Counter-Strike 2, VALORANT, League of Legends, Dota 2, along with a focus on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). Add Jaxon.gg as a preferred source on Google to get the latest in esports.This update comes as a new report by Oddin.GG revealed that esports betting volumes increased between 18 to 62 percent across CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, VALORANT, and MLBB in 2025. Amongst these, MLBB recorded the strongest growth.Commenting on his appointment, Wasif Ahmed, the lead esports editor for Jaxon.gg, said, "I am excited to take on this role and lead the next phase of editorial strategy for Jaxon.gg. As part of this, we will deliver more data-driven and in-depth coverage across our core titles, including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Additionally, as Jaxon.gg evolves into a global media platform, we will expand our coverage to include Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), one of the most played mobile games worldwide."Furthermore, Jaxon.gg continues to expand its core content formats, including tournament previews, match-by-match predictions, and stage-level analysis across major events.These will now be supported by deeper integration of odds, data insights besides coverage of key updates in the esports industry relevant to bettors such as tournament updates, roster changes, business partnerships, and more.With this expansion, Jaxon.gg aims to further establish itself as the destination where esports bettors and predictors get deep-dive tournament coverage, expert predictions with original insights and exclusive guides to help them make smarter and more informed picks in 2026 and beyond.

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