ASAP Semiconductor Announces the Release of Its AI Chatbot, Bolt, to Bolster the Procurement Capabilities of Customers

Power smarter supply decisions with ASAP Semi’s Bolt chatbot

ASAP Semiconductor introduces Bolt, an AI-powered chatbot designed to streamline procurement workflows, accelerate sourcing, and improve supply chain efficiency

Our chatbot, Bolt, is designed to transform how customers interact with our platforms, offering centralized access to all of our supply for faster part searches and streamlined RFQ processes” — Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAP Semiconductor, a California distributor of aerospace, aviation, defense, electronic, and industrial parts, announced today that it is in the process of releasing its proprietary AI chatbot, Bolt, across its family of purchasing platforms, with deployment to continue through the near future. This comes as a part of the company’s continual efforts to enhance the digital procurement experience for its growing customer base, which operates across diverse industries and sectors. For this, the chatbot acts as an interactive and intuitive solution for basic part searches, quotation requests, and other aspects of purchasing that are typically fragmented across its family of platforms. While the distributor attests that it remains wholly dedicated to maintaining a strong human element in sales and support for complete reliability in fulfillment, the Bolt system is intended to act as a centralized tool for customers to seamlessly access and compare solutions across all websites with the benefit of a unified, scalable, and cloud-based chatbot architecture.With ASAP Semiconductor’s customer base ranging from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and repair stations operating across civil and defense aviation sectors to various organizations involved in industrial automation , energy production, healthcare, and other demanding industries, the distributor has established a wide array of websites that are individually tailored in supply offerings to address specific market verticals and applications. While separating ASAP Semiconductor’s selection of 6 billion+ part numbers across curated platforms can lead to an easier time of narrowing down targeted sourcing solutions for specific end uses, managing inquiries and offerings across hundreds of websites also leads to inherent challenges. For example, segmented supply options can lead to a more inconsistent user experience or difficulty in consolidating and managing important customer data, so ASAP Semiconductor has specifically set out to engineer the Bolt chatbot with the goal of alleviating such limitations through a unified interface that handles activity and queries across domains.Bolt’s design philosophy heavily emphasizes the importance of ease of use and reliability, with ASAP Semiconductor leveraging a dynamic, JavaScript-based interface to facilitate real-time communication between the chatbot’s users and the backend systems of the distributor. This allows customers to engage directly with Bolt to carry out any desired part search or quotation request, where relevant information and fulfillment options can be rapidly obtained without the need for navigating each individual ASAP Semiconductor platform. For instance, any information that is input into the Bolt chatbot will be quickly processed, stored, and leveraged to trigger automated email notifications or RFQ submissions , with inquiries also promptly being relayed to sales staff for any necessary follow-ups to be made.For ASAP Semiconductor’s Bolt to achieve the goal of presenting centralized, multi-tenant capabilities, the system will maintain session data for each user through a uniquely assigned Chat ID that remains consistent across websites. Furthermore, conversations will be stored as comprehensive transcripts, offering simple means for professionals to review inquiries for later approval or repeat purchases. Aside from providing the opportunity to shop on all ASAP Semiconductor websites through a singular tool, Bolt will also provide full reliability in the secure handling of sensitive information. As per the distributor, the development of Bolt has involved a grand focus on implementing elements of input validation, controlled API access, and centralized data protection to best safeguard user information.The underlying technology supporting Bolt is designed with scalability and performance in mind, the distributor stating that it is leveraging cloud-based infrastructure hosted on AWS to ensure high availability and low latency. Specifically, the chatbot widget will be deployed through AWS S3 cloud services, with backend operations managed through Amazon’s EC2 to allow scaling in response to increasing traffic volumes and the onboarding of future purchasing platforms. The chatbot’s data storage model also serves to enable better tracking and analysis of customer interactions over time, ensuring ASAP Semiconductor can further refine Bolt’s capabilities and performance as needed. Additional details shared by the distributor state that the chatbot is built on an architecture that integrates a .NET Core Web API with an SQL Server database, promoting consistent data handling capabilities and efficient user-interaction processing."Moving into the future, we will continue to invest in such intelligent technologies to enhance accessibility and better support the evolving needs of global markets."As ASAP Semiconductor continues efforts to launch Bolt across its websites, it has outlined a clear roadmap for future enhancements that are to come. Notable details of planned development include further integration of natural language processing capabilities, an expansion of multilingual support for customers across the globe, and the introduction of useful analytics dashboards. These post-release updates will be intended to build upon the chatbot’s foundational capabilities, enabling even more sophisticated interactions and broader accessibility across purchasing platforms.While Bolt will serve as a powerful tool for streamlining the process of customers conducting part inquiries across ASAP Semiconductor’s family of websites, the distributor’s team of dedicated sales representatives and customer support professionals will remain integral to delivering one-on-one guidance and addressing complex project requirements. With Bolt already debuting across many of the distributor’s platforms, customers are encouraged to take advantage of the tool to experience how ASAP Semiconductor is evolving its service solutions.About ASAP SemiconductorFirst founded in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a distributor specializing in the supply of aerospace, aviation, defense, marine, electronic, industrial, and IT hardware components that range from factory-new to obsolete status. Serving a diverse, global customer base that includes the U.S. Department of Defense, Fortune 1000 companies, major air carriers, OEMs, and repair stations, the distributor remains recognized for its dedication to maintaining an expansive inventory, rigorous quality assurance practices, and unwavering commitment to fulfillment efficiency. To learn more about ASAP Semiconductor and its offerings, visit https://www.asapsemi.com/

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