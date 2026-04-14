Long Island’s Largest Non-Bank Lender Opens New National Headquarters

NMB's new headquarters in Melville, Long Island Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman led the ribbon cutting with NMB Founder Richard Steinberg, NMB President Michael Brennan, and Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder NMB’s state of the art, newsroom-ready digital media studio is being made available to realty and corporate partners across the bi-county community. Suffolk County Police Chief of Department William Doherty (L) and Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder (R) with Hudson a rookie 5-year-old palomino-colored draft horse NMB donated.

Brings 100+ Jobs and Housing Industry Tech Hub to Melville Rookie Nassau County Police Horse “Hudson” Introduced

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB), one of the Top 5 mortgage lenders in New York State and the largest non-bank lender on Long Island, celebrated the opening of its new national headquarters at 1305 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, marking a major investment in the region’s housing economy and the next phase of the company’s national expansion.

Joined by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Suffolk County Police Chief of Department William Doherty and real estate industry and first responder leaders, NMB unveiled its newly built-out offices that bring over 100 jobs to the site, with plans to hire dozens more as the company continues to expand its national lending platforms. The approximately 30,000-sqft headquarters is in a Class A building owned and operated by The Feil Organization.

NMB Chairman and Founder Richard Steinberg said, “This is all about getting people into their dreams, getting a home.” Addressing a room filled by real estate professionals, he asked and emphasized, “What is the greatest way to build wealth in America? Homeownership. And what we do is we help people get their dream.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, “What we need to do is make sure that we support businesses like this, one that creates jobs. By creating jobs, you are creating prosperity not just for your company, but when…people move into a new home, they spend money fixing it up, they change things, it all builds the economy. By building the economy, it makes it more affordable for all of us.”

NMB is also the parent company of Americasa, First Veterans Mortgage, and Lending to Heroes, delivering specialized services for Hispanic families, military members and Veterans, along with low-to-no fee lending for law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, healthcare workers, educators, municipal employees, veterans and their families. The companies provide a full range of residential financing solutions including purchase loans, refinancing, FHA loans, conventional mortgages, first time homebuyer programs, non-QM financing, reverse mortgages, and construction lending. This aims to help buyers, homeowners, and real estate professionals navigate every stage of the housing journey.

The new Melville headquarters reflects that strategy, serving not only as the company’s national operations hub but also as a collaborative center for real estate professionals. The office features a newsroom ready digital media studio, podcast streaming center, and a 65-seat high tech training facility for industry education and continuing professional development.

“Our facilities were designed to include cutting-edge technologies, to support the work of our loan officers, realty and corporate partners to utilize for video production and podcasts to expand consumers access to financial literacy and empower prospective borrowers with housing insights,” said NMB President Michael Brennan.

Over the past decade, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers has demonstrated its deep support for public safety, including the creation of the “Nassau Police Training Village,” and the gifting of “Hudson,” a rookie 5-year-old palomino-colored draft horse that will be visible with police mounted units at UBS Arena, Nassau Coliseum and other special events.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder expressed gratitude for the company’s commitment to community partnership, saying “It’s great to have partnerships with Hudson and NMB for everything they do for law enforcement and for the men and women that go out there and serve. It's nice to be supported by those that give back to us, and we thank you for that.”

NMB leaders say the company is positioning itself to help both today’s homeowners and the next generation of buyers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z professionals who increasingly want to build their futures locally or participate in housing markets nationwide, while also supporting Baby Boomers as they evaluate refinancing, downsizing, or using home equity to plan for the next stage of life.

ABOUT NMB: Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. (NMB), going by NMB Home Loans, Inc. in the states of AL, AZ, GA, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MN, MT, ND, OK, PA, SC, SD, TX, WV and as NMB Home Loans in MA | NMLS# 819382 | 1305 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 100, Melville, NY 11747 | (833) 700-8884 | For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. | www.nmbnow.com. NMB is in no way affiliated with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. “NMBNOW” is a registered DBA of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. All loans are subject to credit and appraisal approval. Not all applicants may qualify. Some products and services may not be available in all states. NMB is not acting on behalf of or at the direction of FHA/HUD/USDA/VA or the federal government. This is an advertisement. Licensed under the California Finance Lenders Law by The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation #60DBO73939 | Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee | MA Mortgage Lender License #ML819382 | Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance | Licensed by the New York Department of Financial Services | Rhode Island Licensed Lender | Licensed by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Additional state licensing information can be found at https://nmbnow.com/disclosures-and-licensing/

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