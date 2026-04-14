Germany Steel Scrap Market Strengthens with Circular Economy; ArcelorMittal, Sims Lead

Steel Scrap

Germany Steel Scrap Market grows with EAF expansion and decarbonization demand

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR’s latest analysis, the Germany steel scrap market is valued at approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion in 2026, expanding to USD 11.2 billion by 2036. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, generating an incremental opportunity of nearly USD 3.6 billion over the forecast period.Germany’s market transformation is anchored in its circular economy leadership and low-carbon steel transition, where scrap-based steelmaking is replacing traditional blast furnace routes. Increasing adoption of electric arc furnaces (EAFs), coupled with stringent EU environmental regulations, is accelerating demand for high-quality recycled steel inputs.Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:Quick StatsMarket Size (2025): USD 7.2 BillionMarket Size (2026): USD 7.6 BillionForecast Value (2036): USD 11.2 BillionCAGR (2026–2036): 4.0%Incremental Opportunity: ~USD 3.6 BillionLeading Segment: Obsolete scrap (69.2% share)Leading Material: Carbon steel scrapLeading Process: Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)Key Players: ArcelorMittal, Sims Limited, European Metal Recycling, TSR Recycling, Scholz RecyclingExecutive Insight for Decision MakersGermany’s steel industry is undergoing a structural shift from ore-based production to scrap-centric steelmaking.Strategic Shift: Transition toward EAF-based low-emission steel productionWhat Industry Must Do:Secure long-term scrap supply contractsInvest in advanced sorting and shredding technologiesBuild carbon tracking and certification capabilitiesRisk of Inaction:Exposure to carbon pricing and EU CBAM penaltiesLoss of competitiveness in green steel exportsSupply chain volatility due to scrap shortagesMarket DynamicsKey Growth DriversStrong push toward decarbonization of steel productionRapid adoption of electric arc furnace (EAF) technologyEstablished scrap collection and recycling infrastructureIncreasing volatility in iron ore prices driving scrap preferenceKey RestraintsPrice volatility linked to global scrap trade flowsQuality inconsistency in mixed scrap streamsDependence on imported scrap for premium gradesEmerging TrendsRising demand for premium low-residual scrapIntegration of AI-based sorting and processing technologiesGrowth of digital scrap trading platformsIncreasing focus on carbon-neutral steel productionSegment AnalysisLeading Segment:Obsolete scrap (69.2%), driven by demolition, automotive recycling, and infrastructure replacementFastest-Growing Segment:Stainless steel scrap, due to high-value alloy content and demand in advanced applicationsBy Material Type:Carbon steel dominatesAlloy and stainless segments gaining tractionBy Form:Heavy Melting Scrap (HMS) leadsShredded scrap gaining adoption for efficiencyStrategic Importance:High-quality scrap enables production of advanced steel grades, critical for automotive and engineering sectors in Germany.Supply Chain Analysis (Critical Insight)Raw Material Sources:Industrial scrap (manufacturing waste)Obsolete scrap (end-of-life vehicles, buildings, machinery)Scrap Processors:Shredding, sorting, and grading companiesAdvanced recyclers with quality certification capabilitiesTraders & Distributors:Domestic scrap merchantsInternational trading firms managing import-export flowsSteel Producers:EAF-based steel millsBOF mills using scrap as supplementary inputEnd-Users:Construction companiesAutomotive OEMsMachinery and infrastructure developersWho Supplies Whom:Scrap collectors → Processors → Traders → Steel mills → End-use industriesGermany’s supply chain is highly efficient, with closed-loop recycling systems supporting industrial sustainability goals.Pricing TrendsCommodity vs Premium:Bulk scrap (HMS) follows commodity pricingProcessed, low-residual scrap commands premium pricingKey Influencing Factors:Global steel demand cyclesFreight and logistics costsScrap quality and certificationCarbon pricing policiesMargin Insights:Higher margins in processed and certified scrapLower margins in unprocessed bulk scrap tradingRegional Analysis (Germany Focus with Benchmarking)Top Countries by CAGRIndia – 6.9%China – 4.9%Japan – 4.3%Germany – 4.0%United States – 3.8%Germany Growth DriversStrong industrial base and steel demandAdvanced recycling infrastructureLeadership in circular economy practicesDeveloped vs Emerging MarketsGermany: Focus on sustainability, quality, and complianceEmerging markets: Focus on volume growth and capacity expansionCompetitive LandscapeMarket Structure: Fragmented to moderately consolidatedKey PlayersArcelorMittalSims LimitedEuropean Metal RecyclingTSR RecyclingScholz RecyclingNucor CorporationCommercial Metals CompanyKuusakoski GroupAIM RecyclingSA RecyclingCompetitive StrategiesInvestment in advanced processing technologiesExpansion of global scrap sourcing networksFocus on long-term supply agreementsDifferentiation through quality and carbon certificationStrategic TakeawaysFor ManufacturersTransition to scrap-based EAF productionSecure high-quality scrap supply chainsFor InvestorsFocus on companies with processing and logistics capabilitiesStrong opportunity in premium scrap segmentsFor DistributorsDevelop global sourcing and trading capabilitiesInvest in quality grading and certification systemsFuture OutlookGermany’s steel scrap market will evolve into a high-efficiency, low-carbon supply ecosystem, characterized by:Increased reliance on EAF-based steelmakingGrowth in premium scrap demandIntegration of digital and AI-driven recycling technologiesLong-term opportunity lies in green steel production and circular resource optimization.ConclusionThe Germany steel scrap market is entering a stability-driven growth phase, supported by sustainability mandates and industrial transformation. Companies that prioritize quality, traceability, and supply chain integration will capture maximum value in the evolving steel ecosystem.Why This Market MattersSteel scrap is central to Germany’s green industrial transition, enabling reduced emissions, improved resource efficiency, and long-term competitiveness in global steel markets.Full Report: Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning-To View Related Report:Steel Pipe Coatings Market https://www.factmr.com/report/2106/steel-pipe-coatings-market Steel Wire Market https://www.factmr.com/report/steel-wire-market Steel Pipe Coatings Industry Analysis in the USA https://www.factmr.com/report/united-states-steel-pipe-coatings-industry-analysis Steel Bar Magnet Market https://www.factmr.com/report/5312/steel-bar-magnet-market

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