Germany Steel Scrap Market Strengthens with Circular Economy; ArcelorMittal, Sims Lead
Germany Steel Scrap Market grows with EAF expansion and decarbonization demandROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR’s latest analysis, the Germany steel scrap market is valued at approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion in 2026, expanding to USD 11.2 billion by 2036. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, generating an incremental opportunity of nearly USD 3.6 billion over the forecast period.
Germany’s market transformation is anchored in its circular economy leadership and low-carbon steel transition, where scrap-based steelmaking is replacing traditional blast furnace routes. Increasing adoption of electric arc furnaces (EAFs), coupled with stringent EU environmental regulations, is accelerating demand for high-quality recycled steel inputs.
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Quick Stats
Market Size (2025): USD 7.2 Billion
Market Size (2026): USD 7.6 Billion
Forecast Value (2036): USD 11.2 Billion
CAGR (2026–2036): 4.0%
Incremental Opportunity: ~USD 3.6 Billion
Leading Segment: Obsolete scrap (69.2% share)
Leading Material: Carbon steel scrap
Leading Process: Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)
Key Players: ArcelorMittal, Sims Limited, European Metal Recycling, TSR Recycling, Scholz Recycling
Executive Insight for Decision Makers
Germany’s steel industry is undergoing a structural shift from ore-based production to scrap-centric steelmaking.
Strategic Shift: Transition toward EAF-based low-emission steel production
What Industry Must Do:
Secure long-term scrap supply contracts
Invest in advanced sorting and shredding technologies
Build carbon tracking and certification capabilities
Risk of Inaction:
Exposure to carbon pricing and EU CBAM penalties
Loss of competitiveness in green steel exports
Supply chain volatility due to scrap shortages
Market Dynamics
Key Growth Drivers
Strong push toward decarbonization of steel production
Rapid adoption of electric arc furnace (EAF) technology
Established scrap collection and recycling infrastructure
Increasing volatility in iron ore prices driving scrap preference
Key Restraints
Price volatility linked to global scrap trade flows
Quality inconsistency in mixed scrap streams
Dependence on imported scrap for premium grades
Emerging Trends
Rising demand for premium low-residual scrap
Integration of AI-based sorting and processing technologies
Growth of digital scrap trading platforms
Increasing focus on carbon-neutral steel production
Segment Analysis
Leading Segment:
Obsolete scrap (69.2%), driven by demolition, automotive recycling, and infrastructure replacement
Fastest-Growing Segment:
Stainless steel scrap, due to high-value alloy content and demand in advanced applications
By Material Type:
Carbon steel dominates
Alloy and stainless segments gaining traction
By Form:
Heavy Melting Scrap (HMS) leads
Shredded scrap gaining adoption for efficiency
Strategic Importance:
High-quality scrap enables production of advanced steel grades, critical for automotive and engineering sectors in Germany.
Supply Chain Analysis (Critical Insight)
Raw Material Sources:
Industrial scrap (manufacturing waste)
Obsolete scrap (end-of-life vehicles, buildings, machinery)
Scrap Processors:
Shredding, sorting, and grading companies
Advanced recyclers with quality certification capabilities
Traders & Distributors:
Domestic scrap merchants
International trading firms managing import-export flows
Steel Producers:
EAF-based steel mills
BOF mills using scrap as supplementary input
End-Users:
Construction companies
Automotive OEMs
Machinery and infrastructure developers
Who Supplies Whom:
Scrap collectors → Processors → Traders → Steel mills → End-use industries
Germany’s supply chain is highly efficient, with closed-loop recycling systems supporting industrial sustainability goals.
Pricing Trends
Commodity vs Premium:
Bulk scrap (HMS) follows commodity pricing
Processed, low-residual scrap commands premium pricing
Key Influencing Factors:
Global steel demand cycles
Freight and logistics costs
Scrap quality and certification
Carbon pricing policies
Margin Insights:
Higher margins in processed and certified scrap
Lower margins in unprocessed bulk scrap trading
Regional Analysis (Germany Focus with Benchmarking)
Top Countries by CAGR
India – 6.9%
China – 4.9%
Japan – 4.3%
Germany – 4.0%
United States – 3.8%
Germany Growth Drivers
Strong industrial base and steel demand
Advanced recycling infrastructure
Leadership in circular economy practices
Developed vs Emerging Markets
Germany: Focus on sustainability, quality, and compliance
Emerging markets: Focus on volume growth and capacity expansion
Competitive Landscape
Market Structure: Fragmented to moderately consolidated
Key Players
ArcelorMittal
Sims Limited
European Metal Recycling
TSR Recycling
Scholz Recycling
Nucor Corporation
Commercial Metals Company
Kuusakoski Group
AIM Recycling
SA Recycling
Competitive Strategies
Investment in advanced processing technologies
Expansion of global scrap sourcing networks
Focus on long-term supply agreements
Differentiation through quality and carbon certification
Strategic Takeaways
For Manufacturers
Transition to scrap-based EAF production
Secure high-quality scrap supply chains
For Investors
Focus on companies with processing and logistics capabilities
Strong opportunity in premium scrap segments
For Distributors
Develop global sourcing and trading capabilities
Invest in quality grading and certification systems
Future Outlook
Germany’s steel scrap market will evolve into a high-efficiency, low-carbon supply ecosystem, characterized by:
Increased reliance on EAF-based steelmaking
Growth in premium scrap demand
Integration of digital and AI-driven recycling technologies
Long-term opportunity lies in green steel production and circular resource optimization.
Conclusion
The Germany steel scrap market is entering a stability-driven growth phase, supported by sustainability mandates and industrial transformation. Companies that prioritize quality, traceability, and supply chain integration will capture maximum value in the evolving steel ecosystem.
Why This Market Matters
Steel scrap is central to Germany’s green industrial transition, enabling reduced emissions, improved resource efficiency, and long-term competitiveness in global steel markets.
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S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
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