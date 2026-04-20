Alto Ember LLC Launches in the Upstate with a Different Kind of Marketing Agency and New Website

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An Upstate agency for organizations tired of shortcuts and ready for standards, built on Harmony + Heat by Amber and Robby Berthume.

Music teaches you discipline, tone, and timing. We bring that same standard to marketing. The message is an instrument, and it should be tuned before it’s amplified.” — Amber Berthume, Co-Founder of Alto Ember LLC

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alto Ember LLC, a marketing agency shaped by faith and founded by married co-founders Amber and Robby Berthume, announced today the launch of the agency and unveiled its website, https://www.altoember.com, which went live on April 10, 2026. Alto Ember LLC was formed as a South Carolina limited liability company on February 10, 2026, and is licensed in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Alto Ember LLC began as a unique union of music and marketing: a professional musician and educator, and a lifelong marketer and agency leader. Amber and Robby met at church, and what began as a shared faith became a shared calling. Their first date was August 10. Their marriage anniversary is October 10. Alto Ember LLC was formed on February 10, and the website launched on April 10. The pattern is not the headline. It’s a reminder that this story was written before it began. This agency is built on rhythm, consistency, and intentional excellence.

More than that, it is a story of providence. The Berthumes describe their marriage as nothing short of a miracle and see Alto Ember LLC the same way: as a vision they were given and a work they steward. They believe God ultimately owns the business, and that conviction shapes who they serve, how they build, and the standards they refuse to compromise.

Alto Ember LLC’s brand essence is Harmony + Heat. Harmony means calm clarity, steady structure, and thoughtful execution. Heat means courage, momentum, and creative output that moves. Grounded in faith and guided by standards that do not bend, the agency pairs the art of a message with the science of what makes it work, so brands sound clear, look consistent, and grow with momentum. Wholehearted excellence is a practical commitment, shaped by Colossians 3:23.

“Talk is cheap in today’s shortcut culture. We start with the slow work. We prefer the narrow road. Strategy, stewardship, and standards come first. We use AI and modern tools to increase focus and precision, not as a substitute for thinking,” said Robby Berthume, Co-Founder of Alto Ember LLC.

Robby Berthume is originally from Greenville, South Carolina, and earned a Marketing degree from Liberty University. He started his first agency in 2000 at age 14, and his career spans more than 25 years across multiple digital and marketing agencies and leadership roles at independent firms. Most recently, he served as CEO of Bull & Beard before transitioning to Head of Marketing at Greenville-based Inc. 5000 3D scanning and metrology company Digitize Designs. His work has supported brands ranging from startups to Fortune 500s through prior roles, partnerships, and agency leadership. Robby has been featured in outlets including Inc., Forbes, Fortune, and Entrepreneur, and he was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal “Twenty in their 20s” list at age 23. View Robby’s LinkedIn profile here.

Amber Berthume holds a Master’s degree in Music from Converse University and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Amber has performed with the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra since 2007 and teaches viola and violin lessons virtually. She serves as an adjudicator for the South Carolina Music Education Association and taught music in the Spartanburg County and Greenville County school systems for over a decade before transitioning to homeschooling the couple’s three youngest children. Amber and Robby are active members of Upstate Church’s downtown Simpsonville campus, where Amber plays viola on the worship team, and Robby serves as a volunteer Production Leader.

Alto Ember LLC serves growth-minded B2B organizations and mission-driven teams across the Upstate and the broader Southeast, with national clients also supported through remote collaboration. Alto Ember LLC focuses on brand foundations, creative direction and production, websites, demand generation, and ongoing optimization.

To learn more, visit https://www.altoember.com.

About Alto Ember LLC

Alto Ember LLC is a marketing agency built where harmony meets heat, shaped by faith and guided by standards that do not bend. Co-founded by Amber and Robby Berthume, Alto Ember LLC delivers calm clarity and steady structure, ignited by creative momentum, helping organizations build brands that resonate and orchestrate outcomes that endure.

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