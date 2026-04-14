InSphero Launches 3D InSight™ DIGIT Platform for Early Gastrointestinal Toxicity Assessment

New Offering Integrates DOPPL’s Patient-Derived Intestinal Organoid Technology with InSphero’s Proven Standardized Screening Model

SCHLIEREN , SWITZERLAND, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Offering Integrates DOPPL’s Patient-Derived Intestinal Organoid Technology with InSphero’s Proven Standardized Screening ModelInSphero AG, the global leader in 3D cell-based assays and organ-on-chip systems, today announced the commercial launch of the 3D InSight™ Drug-Induced Gastrointestinal Toxicity (DIGIT) platform, a standardized, high-throughput screening solution for early assessment of gastrointestinal liabilities in drug discovery.Drug-induced gastrointestinal toxicity is among the most common causes of dose limitations and late-stage clinical attrition. Yet pharmaceutical safety teams have long lacked a reliable, scalable in vitro tool to flag GI risks early in discovery. The 3D InSight™ DIGIT platform addresses this gap by combining patient-derived human intestinal organoids cultured on scalable Gri3D® technology with automated phenotypic imaging at single-organoid resolution, delivering quantitative IC₅₀ values and functional readouts in decision-ready reports. For integrated safety profiling, DIGIT can be combined with InSphero’s established 3D InSight™ DILI service through a single partner.The launch marks a significant milestone in the integration of DOPPL SA, the Swiss organoid specialist acquired by InSphero earlier this year. Leveraging its proprietary Gri3Dplatform, DOPPL developed deep expertise in patient-derived gut models, which were primarily utilized in bespoke research projects. InSphero contributed 17 years of experience operating standardized, batch-executed safety screening, most notably the gold-standard 3D InSight™ DILI platform. Rather than simply rebranding DOPPL’s capabilities, the combined team redesigned the intestinal toxicology offering around InSphero’s proven model: monthly batch campaigns, standardized protocols, automated analysis, and comprehensive reports that pharmaceutical teams can integrate into routine workflows.“When we acquired DOPPL, the vision was clear: combine their expertise in patient-derived intestinal organoids with our proven operational model for standardized safety screening. Today, that vision is reality. This is not a rebranding exercise. Our teams have built a genuinely integrated solution that brings the same rigor and ease of use that made our DILI service a gold standard to an entirely new organ system. For our customers, this means one partner, one contract, consistent data quality, and a clear path from compound submission to safety decision.”David Fluri, VP Model Innovation and Commercialization, InSphero AG“At DOPPL, we spent years developing intestinal organoid technologies that capture human gut biology with unprecedented fidelity. Joining InSphero enabled us to transform bespoke high-quality science into standardized solutions supported by a robust commercial infrastructure. The DIGIT platform is the product of true collaboration between our teams, and marks an important step toward operational maturity for this type of organoid models. Ultimately, our goal is to enable reliable human safety testing across a range of organoid models at the preclinical stage, improving the quality and predictive power of next-generation NAMs.”Sylke Hoehnel-Ka, CEO and Co-Founder, DOPPL SAKey features of the platform include: human-relevant, patient-derived small intestinal organoids recapitulating native epithelial architecture, standardized monthly batch execution ensuring consistent data quality across studies, scalable throughput via Gri3Dand automated imaging, decision-ready IC₅₀ values with optional functional swelling readouts, simplified customer contracting, and seamless combination with 3D InSight™ DILI for integrated hepatic and gastrointestinal safety profiling.The 3D InSight™ DIGIT platform is available immediately through InSphero’s monthly screening schedule.# # # #

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