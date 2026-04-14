Basketball Museum of Illinois Launches Call for Basketball Artifacts and Stories

BEDFORD PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Basketball Museum of Illinois has announced its inaugural Statewide Call for Basketball Artifacts, photos, videos, and memorabilia as it prepares to open its permanent home in Bedford Park in 2027.The museum preserves and celebrates the whole history of basketball in Illinois, from small-town high school gyms to college powerhouses and professional legends. To bring the exhibits to life, the museum is inviting residents, schools, alumni groups, coaches, and families across the state to contribute items and stories that reflect Illinois basketball heritage.The museum will feature decade-by-decade exhibits that showcase how the game has evolved across Illinois. In addition, rotating special exhibitions will highlight pivotal moments and themes, including the move to a two-class system in 1972, the history of girls' basketball, the Harlem Globetrotters' 100th anniversary, historic players and coaches, legendary rivalries, and iconic teams and seasons.The museum is seeking a wide range of materials, including vintage basketballs, uniforms, warm-ups, letter sweaters, programs, banners, trophies, photographs, film, and video. Items may come from high school, college, professional, and community basketball programs throughout the state.To highlight the historical range already represented, the museum has acquired items such as the 1920 state championship game ball and program, a 1950 scoreboard from the Springfield Armory, a 1952 championship map showing sixteen teams with a red light for the champions from Hebron, complete television coverage of the historic 1958 state championship game, seats from Huff Gym and the Mount Vernon gym, and a basketball signed by all five starters from Loyola’s 1963 NCAA championship team.Items may be donated or loaned for a specific period of time. Those interested in participating should first email a photo of the item along with a brief description, including the team, year, or approximate decade, and any names associated with the item. Submissions should also note whether the item is being donated or loaned and include a phone number for follow-up.See more information and submit your items at: https://marketing.basketballmuseumofillinois.com/statewide-call-for-artifacts . The museum will confirm whether an item can be featured and will then provide shipping or delivery instructions.The Basketball Museum of Illinois is dedicated to ensuring that every community in the state is represented. From Chicago to the suburbs, from downstate cities to small towns throughout the state, every story matters and every contribution helps preserve the shared history of Illinois basketball for future generations.For more information, visit the Basketball Museum of Illinois or contact artifacts@basketballmuseumofillinois.com. ###

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