CPF Living and Grace Management, Inc. Expand Portfolio with Acquisition of The Legacy of Venice

The Legacy of Venice

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPF Living Communities and Grace Management Inc. announces the acquisition of The Legacy of Venice, a well-established senior living community in Venice, Florida.Previously known as Heartis Senior Living, the community will now be managed by Grace Management, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in senior living, and a CPF portfolio company. The community will benefit from Grace Management’s operational excellence, hospitality-driven culture, and resident-centered approach.The Legacy of Venice offers a full range of care and services designed to support residents at every stage, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. The community blends thoughtfully designed amenities with personalized services tailored to meet the needs of today’s seniors, including:• Restaurant-style dining, through the Graceful Dining™ program• The Vibrant Living program, offering individualized life enrichment opportunities• The Village Program, specialized, person-centered memory care• Comfortable and thoughtfully designed living spaces• Comprehensive wellness and fitness programs• Beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces for relaxation and community activities“We’re excited to welcome The Legacy of Venice into the Grace portfolio” said Guy Geller, CEO of CPF Living Communities and Grace Management, Inc. “Our focus is always on creating environments where residents feel valued, connected, and at home. We look forward to bringing our programs and services to this community while honoring what already makes it special.”The acquisition reflects Chicago Pacific Founders’ ongoing strategy to invest in high-quality communities with strong growth potential. The firm continues to partner with best-in-class operator Grace Management, Inc. to elevate performance and deliver exceptional resident experiences.Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF) is a Chicago and San Francisco-based healthcare private equity investment firm. The fund targets investments in healthcare verticals, including senior living and innovative healthcare service-based platforms. CPF Living Communities was launched in 2014 by CPF and Founder/Chairman John Rijos. CPF Living owns and operates active adult living, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide with its affiliate property management company, Grace Management, Inc.Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in managing and elevating senior living communities nationwide. The company currently manages 63 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. The company is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant communities where seniors thrive.The Legacy of Venice offers a full spectrum of lifestyle options and personalized support, allowing residents to age in place with confidence—from Independent Living to Assisted Living and Memory Care. Thoughtfully designed to elevate each day, the community features engaging programming, elevated dining experiences, and individualized care, all within a welcoming environment that fosters connection, purpose, and a true sense of belonging.Media InquiriesKara LathamVP of Marketing and CommunicationsGrace Management, Incmedia@gracemanagement.com

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