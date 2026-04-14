TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Knox County

At the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Knox County.

Just before 2:30 a.m., deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a small motorcycle in the 4000 block of Clinton Highway that was being driven with no headlights or a license plate. The driver was also not wearing a helmet. Preliminary information indicates that during the stop, the driver presented a knife, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the man. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.