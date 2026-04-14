NUJ alarmed at sinister comments by media minister on coverage of oil protests

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described as "sinister and deeply disturbing" the call by Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for Media, Communications, Culture and Sport, for a Coimisiún na Meán review of media coverage of the recent nationwide fuel protests.

In an interview on Limerick Live 95 today the minister called for a review by the regulator of coverage, specifically by RTÉ, of the protests. Deputy O'Donovan complained of lack of balance in coverage and compared his role to that of the Ministers for Justice and Defence who will be examining the performance of the Gardaí and Defence Forces in dealing with public order incidents, traffic violations and blockades.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said in a statement that the media minister had drawn a false equivalence between these ministerial roles in order to justify interference in the editorial independence of the national public service broadcaster and licensed radio servicers.

Dooley said:

"I find these comments sinister and deeply disturbing. The media minister is not a bystander but is in a position to influence the allocation of funds, the approval of commercial radio licenses and overall policy on broadcasting. It is not his role to dictate to the independent regulator or to apply pressure on media organisations. RTÉ is a public service broadcaster - not a state broadcaster - and is independently regulated in the interests of democracy. You cannot have a 'slightly independent' public service broadcaster. "Journalists have a duty to report news and to provide coverage of events as they unfold. During the past week many journalists were abused by protesters, including key personnel involved in organising blockades. It is ironic that Deputy O'Donnell has decided to join the ranks of the anti-mainstream media critics in his verbal onslaught at professional broadcasters simply because he disagreed with the arguments and actions of the subject of legitimate news coverage. "The NUJ is concerned at threats against journalists by a small number of those associated with the protests and would encourage journalists to report online and physical abuse to the NUJ and to the Media Engagement Group established by An Garda Síochána. "We would ask the minister to respect the role of independent journalism. "There's no place for Trumpian ad hominem attacks on journalists and the minister's comments have caused genuine concern."

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