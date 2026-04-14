Yasser Valdes Herrera Named President of Fast-Growing Americasa Home Loans

Yasser Valdes Herrera, president of Americasa

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americasa, a fast-growing division of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB), announces Yasser Valdes Herrera has been promoted to President. Since December 2023, he has been based out of Miami and has served as Vice President of Americasa Home Loans, a specialized, Spanish-language mortgage platform and lending service focused on helping the Hispanic community and homebuyers achieve homeownership through tailored, transparent, and educational loan services.

Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of NMB said, “Yasser has such an incredible drive and understands that our business is rooted in the success of those around us, including our loan officers and the customers that look to us to educate and inform along their pathway to homeownership. We are proud of his leadership and are thrilled to name him as President of Americasa.”

As president, Herrera will continue to lead the company’s growing team of mortgage loan originators and oversee the entire loan origination process from application to closing, cultivating long-term relationships across a broad spectrum of clients and industry professionals to enhance the quality of his operations.

Herrera first joined the company in 2022 as a loan officer, before being promoted to Producing Sales Manager. An industrial engineer by training in Cuba, Herrera immigrated to the United States in 2013, and his strong work ethic and ability to connect with the needs of his customers helped propel his American success story. Within 6 months of securing a job at a Miami car dealership and, leveraging his insights and acumen, he rose to be that company’s top salesman and develop the skills that would model his eventual mortgage lending career.

It is that same work ethic that has helped Herrera and his team propel Americasa to expand its deal pipeline considerably since 2023.

“Nationwide Mortgage Bankers and Americasa are an amazing mortgage industry leader and partner that has not only enabled my success but also allowed our company’s team of mortgage bankers to thrive,” said Yasser Valdes Herrera. “Customers in the Spanish language community know that the Americasa brand stands for quality, education and vigorous consumer advocacy.”

Headquartered in Miami, Americasa has expanded with additional offices across Florida into Fort Myers and Doral as well as Houston, TX, West Hartford, CT and East Islip, NY.

According to the U.S. Census, the U.S. Hispanic and Latino demographic is 68 million, representing about 20% of the total U.S. population. As of late 2025 and early 2026, the Hispanic-Latino homeownership rate has shown historic growth, with data indicating a record-breaking net gain of 441,000 new Latino homeowners in 2025.

According to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, Latinos account for 139.6 percent of total U.S. homeownership growth and 92.6 percent of household formation growth nationally. The homeownership rate for Hispanic households was approximately 48.7% in Q4 2025.

In part of its mission to expand access to education for the broader communities they serve, Americasa recently established the Americasa Own Your Dream Endowed Business Scholarship at the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School, providing annual financial support to undergraduate business students who demonstrate both academic merit and financial need.

ABOUT NMB: Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. (NMB), going by NMB Home Loans, Inc. in the states of AL, AZ, GA, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MN, MT, ND, OK, PA, SC, SD, TX, WV and as NMB Home Loans in MA | NMLS# 819382 | 1305 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 100, Melville, NY 11747 | (833) 700-8884 | For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. | www.nmbnow.com. NMB is in no way affiliated with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. “NMBNOW” is a registered DBA of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. All loans are subject to credit and appraisal approval. Not all applicants may qualify. Some products and services may not be available in all states. NMB is not acting on behalf of or at the direction of FHA/HUD/USDA/VA or the federal government. This is an advertisement. Licensed under the California Finance Lenders Law by The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation #60DBO73939 | Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee | MA Mortgage Lender License #ML819382 | Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance | Licensed by the New York Department of Financial Services | Rhode Island Licensed Lender | Licensed by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Additional state licensing information can be found at https://nmbnow.com/disclosures-and-licensing/

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