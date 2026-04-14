Diatom Capital Appoints Joerg 'York' Wilmink as President of Industrial Electronics Services

Joerg “York” Wilmink - President, Industrial Electronics Services (IES)

IES is prepared to meet the increased demands in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing industries.” — Joerg “York” Wilmink, President, Industrial Electronics Services

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diatom Capital today announced the appointment of Joerg “York” Wilmink as President of its operating company, Industrial Electronics Services (IES), a trusted provider of high-reliability electronics manufacturing and repair solutions serving aerospace and other mission-critical industries.Wilmink joins IES at a pivotal moment as the company expands capabilities, diversifies into new markets, and positions for strategic acquisitions. He will lead the organization into its next phase of growth, focused on strengthening operational execution, deepening customer partnerships, and building scalable systems to support long-term performance.With more than two decades of executive leadership across operations, engineering, quality, supply chain, sales, and finance, Wilmink brings a disciplined, systems-driven approach to scaling complex manufacturing organizations. His experience includes stabilizing operations, building repeatable infrastructure, and delivering consistent, on-budget financial results in high-performance environments where precision and reliability are critical.Most recently, Wilmink served as General Manager of Schroth Safety Products USA, where he led significant operational transformation, improved efficiency, and exceeded profitability targets within his first year. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Schmidt Automotive USA, Pro Success Engineering, Afton Chemical, and Hengst Automotive, where he consistently drove growth, secured long-term contracts, and strengthened global operations.“IES has built a strong foundation over the past 30 years, and I see a clear opportunity to scale that success,” said Wilmink. “As aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing industries continue to demand higher levels of precision, responsiveness, and reliability, our focus will be on disciplined execution, aligned leadership, and building the systems that support sustainable, long-term growth.”Burt Mattice, President of Diatom Capital, added: “York brings the exact combination of operational rigor, commercial acumen, and leadership discipline we look for across our platform. He understands how to build organizations that perform consistently in high-stakes environments. As we continue to grow IES and expand across aerospace and industrial markets, his leadership will be instrumental in accelerating that trajectory.”Wilmink is known for his clarity, accountability, and integrity in leadership. He is focused on elevating teams, strengthening culture, and building the operational and commercial engines required to support scalable growth. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Muenster, Germany.About Industrial Electronics Services (IES)Industrial Electronics Services (IES) is a trusted, high-integrity electronics manufacturer and repair provider serving mission-critical industries including aerospace, defense, energy, transportation, medical, and industrial markets. With more than 30 years of experience, IES delivers solutions that improve uptime, extend equipment life, and ensure performance where failure is not an option.Website: www.iesgray.com About Diatom CapitalDiatom Capital is a growth-focused investment firm building and scaling companies across aerospace, MRO, and industrial technology sectors. The firm delivers integrated solutions that support aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as high-reliability industrial operations. Through operational expertise and strategic investment, Diatom Capital drives long-term value across its platform.Website: www.diatomcapital.com ###

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