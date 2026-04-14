The Power Of Girls To Host ‘Celebrating Girl Dads’ Day Party Fundraiser Honoring Fatherhood, Community & Future Leaders

Celebrating Girl Dads

Highly anticipated event highlights where fatherhood meets legacy and celebrates the men shaping confident, empowered daughters

Celebrating Girl Dads is more than an event; it’s a moment to honor the men who show up, stand in the gap, and pour into the future of our girls.” — Tameka Kee, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power of Girls, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering young girls into confident, globally minded leaders, will host its highly anticipated “Celebrating Girl Dads” Day Party Fundraiser on Sunday, May 17, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Retreat in Atlanta.

This signature event will bring together influential professionals, community leaders, and supporters for an elevated day party celebrating the impact of fathers and father figures while raising critical funds to support mentorship, leadership development, and global exposure opportunities for girls across Atlanta.

At the heart of the event is a powerful truth: girls with actively involved fathers demonstrate higher confidence, stronger self-worth, and greater long-term success. “Celebrating Girl Dads” shines a spotlight on the men who are helping shape the next generation of leaders, both at home and in the community.

“Celebrating Girl Dads is more than an event; it’s a moment to honor the men who show up, stand in the gap, and pour into the future of our girls,” said Tameka Kee, Founder and CEO. “When we uplift fathers, we strengthen families, and when we strengthen families, we transform communities.”

Since its founding, The Power of Girls has impacted more than 1,000 girls by providing a year-long “Power House” curriculum focused on confidence, leadership, and cultural awareness, culminating in international travel experiences to destinations such as London, Panama, and Spain, as well as upcoming trips to Paris and Cairo.

This year, The Power of Girls is pleased to honor:

• Khari Arnold (Founder, The Library Dads)

• Kirk Brown (CDO, Ron Clark Academy)

• Dr. Alduan Tartt (Psychologist, Minister, Relationship Expert)

• Josh Powell (Author, Retired NBA Player)

• Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate, HGTV)

• Stephen Fowler (Founder, The Fowler Firm)

• A.J. Terrell Jr. (Cornerback, Atlanta Falcons)

• Howard Franklin (Founder, Ohio Red South)

Past honorees have included notable leaders such as NFL legend Takeo Spikes, entrepreneur Ryan Wilson, and civic leader Jay Bailey, reflecting the caliber of influence and impact celebrated at the event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support The Power of Girls programming, which equips participants with the tools, confidence, and global perspective needed to thrive academically, socially, and professionally.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for brands seeking to align with a mission rooted in empowerment, leadership, and community impact, offering benefits such as media visibility, on-site activation, and inclusion in official press outreach.

For information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://givebutter.com/c/girldad2026. To speak with the founder of The Power of Girls, Tameka Kee, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com

ABOUT THE POWER OF GIRLS

The Power of Girls is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to serving, inspiring, and empowering middle to high-school girls to become confident, well-rounded global leaders. Since its inception, The Power of Girls has impacted more than 1,000 girls while maintaining a 100% high school graduation rate among its cohort participants. As one of the few nonprofits in Georgia dedicated to incorporating travel for middle school students, the organization provides transformative programming through mentorship, leadership development, and cultural experiences that foster self-awareness, resilience, and opportunity. https://www.thepowerofgirls.org/

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