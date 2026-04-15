Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Auto Mechanic Who Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Call About Better Compensation and Access to Top Lawyers to Make it Happen-Don't End Up with a Law Firm Middleman Broker

"If your husband or dad was an auto mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA-please call us at 866-714-6466. ” — Mesothelioma Victims Center

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a former auto mechanic who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA or their family members to make financial compensation a priority and call them for direct access to the nation's most capable lawyers at 866-714-6466. The Mesothelioma Victims Center has been assisting auto mechanics with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for over two decades and they are advocates.

The group does not want to see a person with one of these cancers to get shortchanged because they had no way to differentiate between a real deal-mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer attorney and a law firm that resells people with these cancers to other law firms for a fee. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Auto mechanics should be one of the top work groups when it comes to compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer but sadly they almost always undervalue the potential for their compensation claim. Auto or truck mechanics probably had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker because they would have worked around asbestos daily-especially if they were replacing auto-truck brakes, or auto clutches on a routine basis before 1983 as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"We want to emphasize we are very focused on mechanics anywhere in the USA who worked at a corner gas station and who were employed at a workplace like this in the 1980s or before.

"If your husband or dad was an auto mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA-please call us at 866-714-6466. We will provide you with direct access to the nation's most capable lawyers-not a law firm call center, or a law firm broker." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center received for two decades a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

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