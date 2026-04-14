Renaissance Healthcare for Women Unveils Spring Aesthetic Specials for Confidence, Renewal, and Radiant Sk

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Healthcare for Women , led by Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, is introducing a series of spring aesthetic specials designed to help patients prepare for the upcoming season of events, travel, and increased sun exposure. These offerings emphasize non-invasive, regenerative technologies that support natural beauty while addressing common concerns such as hair thinning, unwanted hair, and appearance.As temperatures rise and social calendars fill with weddings, graduations, and vacations, spring is considered an ideal time to begin aesthetic treatments. According to Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, early intervention allows the body time to respond to regenerative therapies, delivering gradual, natural-looking results by summer.One of the featured treatments is EXION, a needle-free lip enhancement technology that uses radiofrequency energy to stimulate the body’s own production of hyaluronic acid and collagen. This approach allows for subtle volume restoration without the exaggerated appearance often associated with traditional fillers. Patients who purchase the April promotional package also receive an Obagi plumping lip balm with SPF, reinforcing the importance of sun protection and hydration during seasonal transitions.Hair restoration is another key focus, particularly for women experiencing thinning due to hormonal changes such as postpartum shifts or menopause. The TED treatment utilizes advanced delivery systems to transport growth serums deep into the scalp, targeting hair follicles at the root level. Clinical expectations include visible regrowth beginning around three months, with continued improvement over time. The spring package includes a complimentary Obagi Nu-Cil Biostim Scalp Serum, supporting ongoing scalp health at home.Laser hair removal is also highlighted as a timely seasonal treatment. Beginning sessions in spring allows for optimal results by summer, reducing the need for shaving and minimizing common issues such as razor burn, ingrown hairs, and skin irritation. Renaissance Healthcare for Women utilizes the Clarity II platform, known for its speed, effectiveness, and patient comfort. The current promotion includes underarm treatment at no additional cost when purchasing a bikini or Brazilian package, offering both convenience and value.All spring promotional packages are available for purchase through April 30. Patients are encouraged to schedule a consultation to determine the most appropriate treatment plan based on their individual goals. The consultation fee is applied toward any selected package, making it a practical first step for those exploring aesthetic options.Renaissance Healthcare for Women continues to prioritize treatments that align with overall wellness, combining medical expertise with advanced technology to deliver safe, effective, and natural results.For more information or to schedule a consultation, individuals can contact Renaissance Healthcare for Women at 650-988-7830.

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