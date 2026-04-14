Australia–Sweden Space Alliance Opens New Era for Space Research in Australasia

Photo: (left-right) John Godwin(Cambrian), Matt Craemer (SSC Space), Charlotta Sund (CEO SSC Space), Tiffany Sharp (CEO Cambrian), Henrik Pettersson (SSC Space), Fredrik Gisle (SSC Space)

Australia’s Cambrian Defence & Space and Sweden’s SSC Space Unite to Unlock Space-Based Microgravity Research Across Australasia

We’re able to utilise SSC Space’s extensive experience in space microgravity research, in a seamless, end-to-end pathway to space flight for Australian researchers and industry” — Tiffany Sharp CEO Cambrian Defence & Space

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambrian Defence & Space and SSC Space have formalised a strategic international partnership to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end pathway for microgravity research and flight missions across Australasia, forging closer ties with Europe.Under the agreement, Cambrian has been appointed as the primary representative of SSC Space in Australasia, acting as the prime contracting authority for microgravity missions spanning parabolic flights, suborbital rockets, high-altitude platforms, and orbital opportunities.This partnership establishes a dedicated, commercially driven gateway for Australasia to access global microgravity capability through a single, integrated provider. Cambrian leads mission design, payload integration, and client delivery, while SSC Space contributes proven launch systems, infrastructure, and engineering expertise.“Microgravity is now accessible with ease of access to researchers, manufacturers, and cross industries. You no longer have to become a rocket scientist to garner microgravity’s insights and innovate product development,” said Tiffany Sharp, CEO and Director of Space at Cambrian Defence & Space. “We’re able to utilise SSC Space’s extensive experience in space microgravity research, in a seamless, end-to-end pathway to space flight for Australian researchers and industry.”With nearly 60 years of launch heritage, SSC Space brings established capability through Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden with its sounding rocket program Suborbital Express, offering reliable, high-quality support in payload design, integration, space launch and research sample return to earth. Australia now has a clear pathway to designing and conducting research in Australia, with launch opportunities occurring in both Northern and Southern hemisphere locations.“By combining our flight heritage with Cambrian’s local leadership, we seek to create a scalable pathway for customers to access a space-based research environment,” said Krister Sjölander, President Science Services, SSC Space. “We look forward to explore new opportunities for this unique space platform for science.”The first mission under the partnership is scheduled for October 2026, supporting cancer research experiments backed by a South Australian Government grant. (South Australian Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund – SASIC) The mission led by Cambrian will enable its research partners to investigate cancer stem cell behaviour in microgravity, enabling insights not achievable under Earth-bound conditions.Additional mission campaigns are planned through 2026 and 2027, with opportunities across life sciences, medical research, advanced materials, agriculture, retail and defence-relevant technologies. Cambrian will also enable multi-user payload campaigns and cost-sharing models, reducing barriers to entry for first-time space users including education partners.This builds on South Australia's position as a regional hub for microgravity access, international collaboration, and high-value R&D investment. The partnership creates a cross pollination of space engineering and space technology between Australia and Sweden, strengthening industry, economies and scientific excellence.About Cambrian Defence & SpaceCambrian Defence & Space is an Australian veteran-owned consultancy guiding organisations through complex defence and space markets- creating space research & development and integration into space, defence markets from early engagement to global growth. We work with defence primes, space technology companies, research institutions, advanced manufacturers, and innovators from adjacent industries, helping them identify opportunities and connect with customers, partners, investors, and government programs. With deep sector experience and strong networks, Cambrian positions clients to succeed on both domestic and international stages. For more information, visit www.cambrianexecutive.com About SSC SpaceSSC Space (formerly Swedish Space Corporation) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with almost 60 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space. With local presence on all continents and about 750 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions. We enable successful space projects within Earth observation, telecommunications, security, meteorology, navigation and positioning, scientific research and other applications. Among our strongest assets are Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden, set out to be a leading provider of satellite launch services from mainland Europe, as well as one of the world’s largest commercial ground station networks for satellite communications. For more information, visit www.sscspace.com

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