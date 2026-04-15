Conroe, TX Divorce Attorney Honored With 2026 Elite Lawyer Award

Conroe Family Law Attorney Kate Bihm

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bihm Firm, PLLC is proud to share that Kate Bihm has been named a 2026 Elite Lawyer in recognition of her work in family law. This honor reflects Attorney Bihm’s compassion and commitment in serving individuals and families during some of the most difficult and personal legal matters they may face.

With more than two decades of legal experience, Attorney Kate Bihm has earned the trust of clients throughout Montgomery County and the surrounding communities. She has maintained a 10.0 Avvo rating, reflecting the confidence clients have placed in her and the consistent quality of representation she provides. Her practice includes complex divorce and family law matters involving property division, child custody disputes, child support issues, and other related concerns that demand careful attention and strong advocacy.

Bihm is also widely recognized for her longstanding involvement in the legal community. In 2016, she ran for judge of the 9th District Court in Montgomery County’s Republican primary. She previously served as president of the Montgomery County Bar Association and has been active in the State Bar of Texas for more than 20 years.

The Elite Lawyer award recognizes attorneys across the United States through a rigorous, multi-phase selection process. The Elite Lawyer directory serves as a resource that helps connect people in need of legal counsel with attorneys who have demonstrated professional achievement and dedication to client service. For further information, visit https://www.elitelawyer.com/ or call 833-403-5483.

About The Bihm Firm, PLLC

At The Bihm Firm, PLLC, we represent clients in divorce and family law matters with a focus on practical guidance, responsive service, and strong advocacy. Our firm handles cases involving divorce, child custody, child support, property division, and other family law issues throughout Montgomery County, Texas, and the surrounding cities and counties.

To schedule a free consultation with The Bihm Firm, PLLC, call 936-788-6100 or visit the firm’s website at https://www.bihmfirm.com/ for more information.



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