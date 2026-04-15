St. Charles, IL Criminal Defense Firm Announces First-Ever Winner of Power of Change Scholarship

Power of Change Scholarship - Spring 2026 Winner

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramsell & Kunowski, L.L.C. is proud to announce that Kirsti Jessie Randazzo has been named the first recipient of the firm’s Power of Change Scholarship for the Spring 2026 semester. The $1,000 scholarship supports students majoring in criminal justice and political science who are committed to making a difference in their communities.

Kirsti is pursuing a J.D. at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with the goal of contributing to a fairer, more equitable criminal justice system. During her studies, she attended traffic and felony court, which provided her with a deeper perspective into how court decisions directly affect people’s lives. Ramsell & Kunowski, L.L.C. is proud to support Kirsti and other students like her through the Power of Change Scholarship, paving the way for policy shapers of the future.

The Power of Change Scholarship is available to current full-time students as well as incoming freshmen who are pursuing studies in criminal justice or political science. Applicants must be at least 17 years old. More information about the scholarship, including eligibility requirements and application details, is available at https://www.illinois-criminal-defense-attorney.com/scholarship.

About Ramsell & Kunowski, L.L.C.

At Ramsell & Kunowski, L.L.C., we advocate for people accused of criminal offenses throughout DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Cook, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, and Lake Counties. Our firm represents clients facing a wide range of charges, including DUI, drug-related offenses, weapons charges, traffic violations, and other serious criminal matters, providing knowledgeable and strategic defense tailored to each case.

To learn more or schedule a free consultation, call 630-786-6062. You can also visit https://www.illinois-criminal-defense-attorney.com/ for additional information about the firm and its services.



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