SME Presents 2026 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award to CoorsTek

SME has named CoorsTek as the recipient of the 2026 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SME Presents 2026 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award to CoorsTekIn today’s manufacturing landscape, where technology evolves rapidly and workforce demands shift just as quickly, companies that prioritize continuous learning don’t just keep up — they lead. Recognizing this commitment to building a future-ready workforce, SME has named CoorsTek as the recipient of the 2026 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award.The Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award recognizes manufacturers that demonstrate exceptional commitment to workforce development by integrating learning and development into business processes and equipping employees with the skills needed for long-term success. The award highlights organizations that build strong training cultures, strengthen talent pipelines, and create measurable impact through employee development initiatives.“In today's manufacturing environment, where companies must continually evolve their workforce capabilities, CoorsTek exemplifies what it means to embed learning directly into operations," said Dr. Deb Volzer, SME's vice president of Workforce Development. “Through CoorsTek Academy and a comprehensive training infrastructure, the company has created a model that links skills development with business performance, career growth and long-term workforce stability. We are proud to recognize CoorsTek with the 2026 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award.”CoorsTek was selected for the award based on its comprehensive training ecosystem anchored by CoorsTek Academy, which supports onboarding, skills development and career advancement across the organization. The academy integrates technical training, on-the-job learning and career pathways to help employees build the competencies required for advanced manufacturing roles. New employees participate in a structured onboarding program introducing critical technical skills and exposure to multiple operational roles. Technical Trainers partner with new hires and leaders to evaluate skill development, guide placement decisions and conduct 30, 60 and 90-day check-ins to support successful integration.CoorsTek also developed a peer learning system through its Train the Trainer program, certifying employees as on-the-job trainers across facilities. This model allows experienced team members to transfer technical expertise while strengthening collaboration and knowledge sharing. A key differentiator is CoorsTek’s data-driven skills management framework. Using a global proficiency matrix and career development tools, leaders identify skill gaps, track workforce capabilities and connect training outcomes to operational performance, helping align workforce development with production needs.Training effectiveness is measured through an evaluation framework linking learning outcomes to operational results. Leaders track metrics such as reduced setup time, improved product quality, decreased material waste, and improved on-time delivery. CoorsTek also collaborates with educational institutions, workforce organizations and regional manufacturers to strengthen the talent pipeline and expand opportunities for apprenticeships and technical career pathways.“We believe developing people is essential to long-term manufacturing success,” said Sean Grubb, Director of Global Technical Training at CoorsTek. “Through CoorsTek Academy and strong partnerships across industry and education, we are committed to building the skills, opportunities and career pathways that enable our employees and communities to thrive.”For more information about the SME Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award, visit www.sme.org About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.About CoorsTekFounded in 1910 and continuously owned and operated by the Coors Family, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex challenges in the semiconductor, medical, aerospace, energy, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary material formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better. Visit www.coorstek.com ###

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