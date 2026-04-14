Panarchy Appoints Veteran CEO and Board Director, Colleen Brown, as Vice Chair

Colleen Brown

The moment we met Colleen, we saw the possibility of joining together to significantly advance our mission of contributing to building a thriving, just, and sustainable business community and world.” — Bob Gutermuth, Co-Founder

AUSTIN, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panarchy today announced the appointment of CEO and corporate director Colleen Brown as Vice Chair, as the firm deepens its work with boards and executive teams navigating an era of accelerating disruption.Brown has served as CEO of publicly traded companies including Fisher Communications (NASDAQ: FSCI) and is widely recognized for leading organizations through complex turnarounds, industry disruption, and strategic reinvention.She currently serves on multiple corporate boards and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Blue Ribbon Commission on the Board–CEO Relationship. Throughout her career, Brown has built a reputation for cutting through complexity to drive real results. She is dedicated to supporting leaders who recognize that today’s strategies and operating models were built for a world that no longer exists.Panarchy is a systems transformation firm redesigning the underlying systems of organizations — governance, operating models, decision architecture, and innovation flow — to produce breakthrough performance. The firm works with boards, CEOs, investors, and founders to apply systems thinking to the strategic challenges that traditional frameworks can’t solve. Built for a world defined by ongoing disruption, Panarchy helps organizations see the system clearly, architect competitive advantage, and build the disciplines of execution to deliver breakthroughs at speed and scale.“Today’s leaders are operating in environments where the pace of change has outstripped the pace of traditional strategy. Panarchy was built to help organizations see systems clearly, move decisively, and architect advantage in a world defined by disruption.” said Brown.“Colleen has spent her career at the intersection of technology, governance, and transformation — leading organizations through the kinds of disruptions that most leaders only read about. That experience is exactly what’s needed as Panarchy deepens its work in the future of healthcare, education, and leadership development. She doesn’t just understand the systems. She’s rebuilt them,” said Mark de L. Thompson, Co-Founder of Panarchy.“The future of healthcare, education, and leadership will be shaped by people who can see complex systems clearly and move them decisively. Colleen has done that — in boardrooms, in turnarounds, and in industries being reshaped by technology. Welcoming her to Panarchy’s leadership felt like the organization becoming what it was always designed to be,” said Vince DiBianca, Co-Founder of Panarchy.“The moment we met Colleen, we saw the possibility of joining together to significantly advance our mission of contributing to building a thriving, just, and sustainable business community and world,” said Bob Gutermuth, Panarchy’s co-founder.About PanarchyPanarchy is a systems transformation firm that works with boards, CEOs, and senior leadership teams to turn complexity into clarity and design the networks, relationships, and momentum behind real transformation. Learn more at panarchy.io.Media ContactRhonda BradfordRhondaBradford@Panarchy.io

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