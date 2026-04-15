TheGenieLab Expands B2B eCommerce Services to Support Businesses Across All Shopify Plans

Shopify Plus TheGenieLab

TheGenieLab enables businesses to launch and scale B2B eCommerce on all Shopify plans with expert setup and integrations.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, a leading Shopify-focused eCommerce agency, today announced the expansion of its B2B eCommerce services to support businesses leveraging the latest capabilities across all Shopify plans — including Basic, Grow, Advanced, and Plus.This announcement follows Shopify’s recent rollout of native B2B functionality to non-Plus plans, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for wholesale and B2B commerce. Merchants can now access core B2B features such as company profiles, payment terms, volume pricing, and catalog management without upgrading to Shopify Plus .Opening B2B Commerce to a Broader MarketWith these enhancements, small and mid-sized businesses can now launch and scale B2B operations directly within Shopify’s ecosystem. Previously, many of these features were restricted to enterprise-level merchants on Shopify Plus, limiting adoption for growing brands.TheGenieLab is positioning itself to help businesses capitalize on this shift immediately.“Shopify has effectively democratized B2B eCommerce,” said a spokesperson at TheGenieLab. “This creates a massive opportunity for brands that have historically relied on manual wholesale processes, disconnected systems, or legacy platforms. We’re ready to help them transition quickly and correctly.”What’s Now Possible on Standard Shopify PlansMerchants on Basic, Grow, and Advanced plans can now:Create and manage company profiles for B2B customersOffer custom pricing through up to three B2B catalogsSet payment terms such as net 30 or net 60Implement volume pricing and quantity rulesAccept ACH payments (U.S.) and securely store credit cardsThese features are available at no additional cost, making B2B adoption more accessible than ever .For more complex enterprise requirements, Shopify Plus continues to offer advanced capabilities such as unlimited catalogs, customer-specific pricing at scale, and deposit or partial payment options.TheGenieLab’s B2B Implementation ApproachTheGenieLab is offering end-to-end B2B Shopify services tailored to businesses at every stage, including:B2B Strategy & Architecture- Mapping business requirements (pricing tiers, account structures, payment terms) to the appropriate Shopify plan and setup. Shopify B2B Store Setup & Configuration- Implementing native B2B features, configuring catalogs, company accounts, and workflows.- Custom Development & Integrations- Building advanced functionality where needed, including ERP, CRM, and API integrations.- Migration to Shopify B2B- Transitioning wholesale operations from platforms like WooCommerce, Magento, or legacy systems while preserving data integrity and SEO.- Scalable Growth Path to Shopify Plus- Designing implementations that allow seamless upgrades to Shopify Plus as business complexity increases.Bridging the Gap Between DTC and B2BA key advantage of Shopify’s evolving platform is the ability to unify direct-to-consumer (DTC) and B2B operations within a single ecosystem. TheGenieLab emphasizes this as a strategic advantage for brands looking to streamline operations and improve customer experience.“Businesses no longer need separate systems for wholesale and retail,” the company noted. “We’re helping clients build unified commerce environments where B2B and DTC coexist efficiently — reducing operational overhead and increasing scalability.”Immediate AvailabilityTheGenieLab is now actively onboarding clients looking to:- Launch new B2B channels- Replace outdated wholesale processes- Optimize existing Shopify stores with B2B capabilities- Evaluate whether Shopify Plus is necessary or prematureBusinesses can engage with TheGenieLab for rapid deployment, with typical B2B setups ranging from a few weeks for standard implementations to more advanced timelines for custom solutions.About TheGenieLabTheGenieLab is a Shopify Partner and Shopify Plus-certified agency specializing in eCommerce development, migrations, custom applications, and performance optimization. With offices in Miami and Cardiff, the company serves clients globally across industries including fashion, beauty, automotive, and consumer goods.

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