LANGERS INTRODUCES NEXT-GENERATION 64 OZ BOTTLE, SETTING A NEW STANDARD IN SUSTAINABLE JUICE PACKAGING

Langers Reinvents Its Core Format with Industry-First Design, Strength, and Efficiency

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Langers , the California juice company with more than 65 years of heritage, announces the rollout of its newly engineered 64 oz bottle, a packaging innovation that reflects how the brand continues to evolve keeping both consumer expectations and industry demands in mind.As beverage culture shifts toward functionality, sustainability, and everyday versatility, Langers is applying that same mindset to its packaging. The new bottle is designed not only to improve the consumer experience, but also to rethink how juice is produced, transported, and displayed at scale.The new design may look different on the shelf, but the contents remain exactly the same. Langers continues to deliver the same juice, same recipes, and the same full 64 oz format, with no changes to what consumers know and trust.Developed and implemented at Langers’ City of Industry facility, the new system introduces a state-of-the-art filling technology paired with a fully redesigned bottle structure. The result is a first-of-its-kind in the world format that is stronger, lighter, and more efficient across the entire supply chain.The new 64 oz bottle uses 24% less plastic than its predecessor while at the same time increasing structural integrity. A key advancement is the significant increase in top-load strength, which has been tripled, allowing the product to maintain integrity without relying on a fully enclosed case. This enables Langers to reduce secondary cardboard packaging, improving visibility at retail while minimizing material use and in-store handling.By producing bottles in-house and in-line with filling, Langers also eliminates the need for approximately 1,300 truck deliveries annually, further reducing its carbon footprint and operational complexity.This bottle represents a technical first for the industry. Langers is the first company in the world to integrate all the design features required to produce a hot-fill, rectangular bottle that achieves this level of strength while reducing plastic. The combination of durability and reduced material usage allows for a more efficient and sustainable format without compromising performance.For consumers, the changes are immediate and tangible. The new bottle is easier to grip, handle, and pour, aligning with how Langers products are used today, whether as everyday staples, functional beverages, or mixers in modern drink rituals.This launch reflects a broader reality for the brand. Long known for its commitment to real ingredients and quality juices, Langers has increasingly demonstrated an ability to anticipate where the beverage category is going. From functional formulations to culturally relevant flavors and now to packaging innovation, the company continues to translate long-standing expertise into solutions that feel current.“At Langers, we care very much about the impact of our activities on the planet,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers Juice. “This new bottle is part of a continuing effort to reduce our environmental impact while lowering our carbon footprint.”The transition to the new 64 oz bottle will take place over the coming weeks, with no disruption to product availability or quality. Updated specifications for bottles, cases, and pallets will be shared with partners as the rollout progresses.As Langers continues to expand its portfolio across functional beverages, organic offerings, and culture-driven drink formats, this packaging advancement reinforces the brand’s position: a legacy company that continues to lead by adapting with purpose.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

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