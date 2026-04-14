Meldon Law Announces Exclusive Morgan Wallen VIP Concert Giveaway for Fans

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meldon Law is giving local country music fans the chance to be part of one of the year’s biggest concerts with its Morgan Wallen VIP Concert Giveaway, taking place Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.The giveaway offers one lucky winner two VIP tickets to see Morgan Wallen live with Ella Langley. In addition to premium concert access, the winner and guest will enjoy a special evening that includes dinner at Spurrier’s with Lewis Stokes, DJ at 93.7 K-Country, and Jeffrey Meldon before the event.To make the experience even more memorable, the prize package also includes an overnight stay at the newly renovated Holiday Inn Gainesville, conveniently located within walking distance of the concert venue.In order to enter, participants must complete the official sign-up and follow Meldon Law on social media. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter. The campaign is designed to engage the community, build excitement around the concert, and reward fans with a premium live music experience.The winner will be officially announced on May 5, 2026, through an official Meldon Law email. Participants are encouraged to enter early and stay connected online for updates, contest information, and future announcements.Entries and additional giveaway details are available at https://www.meldonlaw.com/concert/

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