Chopin Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Leah Rhodes to Its Workers’ Compensation Team

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm is proud to announce the addition of attorney Leah Rhodes to its team. Rhodes joins the firm as a workers’ compensation team, bringing a strong commitment to helping individuals and families navigate the challenges that follow serious accidents and injuries.

Leah Rhodes focuses her practice on workers’ compensation claims, advocating for individuals who have been injured on the job. She is dedicated to guiding clients through every step of the legal process while pursuing the benefits and compensation they need to move forward.

“Leah’s dedication to client care and her ability to connect with people during difficult times make her a great addition to our firm,” said a representative from Chopin Law Firm. “We are excited to welcome her to the team as we continue to advocate for injury victims across Louisiana.”

Her addition reflects Chopin Law Firm’s continued growth and its commitment to delivering results for clients throughout New Orleans and across Louisiana. The firm remains focused on helping injury victims hold negligent parties accountable and recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

To learn more about Chopin Law Firm and its team, visit https://www.chopinlawfirm.com/.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana-based personal injury law firm representing clients in car accidents, maritime injuries, and other serious injury cases. The firm is committed to providing client-focused representation and fighting for the best possible outcomes.

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