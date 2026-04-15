Mark Hurt Law Firm Expands into Castlewood, Virginia to Better Serve Coal Miners and Injured Workers

CASTLEWOOD, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Hurt Law Firm is proud to announce the opening of its newest office location at 114 Miners Dr. Suite 1, Castlewood, Virginia, located inside the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Building. This expansion strengthens the firm’s long-standing commitment to serving coal miners, injured workers, and disabled individuals throughout Southwest Virginia.

Strategically located in the heart of Russell County’s coal mining community, the new Castlewood office allows the firm to provide more accessible legal support to individuals seeking help with black lung claims, Social Security Disability, and personal injury cases.

“Opening an office inside the UMWA Building is especially meaningful to our firm,” said a representative of Mark Hurt Law Firm. “Coal miners and their families face unique challenges, particularly when dealing with black lung disease and disability claims. This location allows us to be closer to the people we serve and continue advocating for the benefits and compensation they deserve.”

Mark Hurt Law Firm has built a strong reputation across Virginia for representing individuals in complex black lung claims, often helping clients navigate the federal benefits system after initial denials. The firm also provides experienced representation for those pursuing Social Security Disability (SSD and SSI) benefits and individuals injured due to negligence.

The new Castlewood office enhances the firm’s ability to serve clients throughout Russell County and surrounding communities, including Lebanon, Honaker, St. Paul, Dante, and Rosedale.

With this expansion, Mark Hurt Law Firm continues its mission of providing dedicated, results-driven legal representation while remaining deeply connected to the communities it serves.

About Mark Hurt Law Firm

Mark Hurt Law Firm represents clients across Virginia in matters involving black lung claims, Social Security Disability, and personal injury. The firm is committed to helping coal miners, injured workers, and disabled individuals secure the compensation and benefits they are entitled to under the law. With a client-focused approach and extensive experience, the firm advocates for individuals and families during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

For more information about the firm please visit, https://www.markhurtlawfirm.com/.



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