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Southbound Haskell Ave. closed from 15th Street to 19th Street for road restoration following overnight water leak repair

The City of Lawrence responded overnight to a potential water system leak near 1705 Haskell Ave. after Municipal Services & Operations crews received an alert around midnight. Crews immediately began repair work and completed the water system repair at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning.

Following the repair, crews began road restoration work in the area.

As restoration continues, southbound Haskell Ave. will remain closed between 15th Street and 19th Street until Friday afternoon. A detour is in place directing traffic to Barker Ave.

The City appreciates the public’s patience as crews complete this work and restore the roadway as quickly and safely as possible.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

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Southbound Haskell Ave. closed from 15th Street to 19th Street for road restoration following overnight water leak repair

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