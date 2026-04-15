HomeInspections.com Launches 150-City Southeast Recruitment Tour as Platform Surpasses 500,000 Homes

Inspector using HomeInspections.com software to conduct a home inspection on-site.

Sarasota-based marketplace expands inspector recruiting across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina after rapid growth

The lead-generation model has inspectors competing for the same job. We built a system where they control a defined market and demand flows to them.” — Chris Abbott, Founder

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeInspections.com, a technology-driven home inspection marketplace headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, today announced the launch of its 30-week, 150-city recruitment tour across the Southeast, focused on onboarding independent home inspectors in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The announcement comes as the company confirms it has now surpassed 500,000 homes covered directly on its platform — double the 250,000-home milestone announced just two weeks ago.

The recruitment tour, which began last week, has seen strong early demand from inspectors across the region, with heavy interest in group presentations, one-on-one onboarding sessions, and live demonstrations of the company’s new mobile inspection platform. HomeInspections.com is prioritizing its five launch states throughout the tour, with additional markets planned in subsequent phases.

Unlike lead-generation platforms such as Angi and HomeAdvisor, where dozens of service providers compete and bid for the same customer, HomeInspections.com operates on a reserved ZIP code territory model. Each ZIP code is limited to just two inspectors — with a third added only in high-volume ZIP codes exceeding 20,000 homes — ensuring inspectors are never buried in a crowded marketplace or bidding against one another for the same job. Instead, consumers book directly through the platform and jobs are routed to the inspectors who hold the territory.

Inspectors reserve their territories through a monthly territory fee, and 100% of those fees are deployed by HomeInspections.com directly back into marketing the ZIP codes those inspectors hold. The model aligns the platform and the inspector around a single goal: driving consumer demand into the exact markets the inspector serves. Early inspectors across Florida and the broader Southeast are already reserving ZIP codes ahead of the tour’s arrival in their markets.

“Inspectors are tired of paying to bid against five other people for the same lead,” said Chris Abbott, Founder of HomeInspections.com. “That model is broken. On our platform, an inspector reserves their ZIP code, and every dollar they pay in territory fees goes right back into marketing that exact ZIP code. They’re never competing against a crowd, and they’re never paying for leads in a market they don’t serve. Inspectors across the Southeast are already reserving territory ahead of the tour — they immediately understand what we’re building and why it’s different.”

The tour is supported by an internal AI agent that manages inspector outreach, answers questions in real time, and guides qualified candidates through the onboarding process. Inspectors who join the platform gain exclusive rights to their ZIP codes, a branded inspector profile on HomeInspections.com, direct consumer bookings, mobile-first inspection and reporting tools, and eligibility for the company’s forthcoming inspector partner program.

“Our mobile application is live and in the final phases of beta testing with a select group of inspectors in the field,” Abbott added. “We expect to officially exit beta at the end of April, and our focus right now is building the strongest possible pipeline of independent inspectors who want to be part of bringing this platform to market. Crossing 500,000 homes covered — doubling our footprint in just two weeks — tells us the demand from consumers is already here. Now we’re matching it with the best inspectors in the Southeast.”

The mobile application, developed in-house, is designed to simplify the end-to-end inspection workflow — from scheduling and on-site data capture to automated report generation and client delivery. Beta inspectors have been actively testing the platform across a range of inspection types, including standard home inspections, 4-Point inspections, and Wind Mitigation inspections, with particular emphasis on the Florida market. A full public release is planned for late April 2026.

HomeInspections.com operates as an independent inspector network rather than a franchise. Inspectors retain their own brand and business while benefiting from the company’s regional marketing, technology infrastructure, exclusive ZIP code territories, and direct consumer bookings. The company is also developing an inspector partner program that will give qualifying inspectors the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside of the platform they help build.

Inspectors interested in claiming a ZIP code, joining the network, or attending an upcoming group presentation can learn more and apply at HomeInspections.com.

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in November 2025, the service connects home inspectors with homebuyers, sellers, and realtors through direct booking tools, real-time availability, and search-optimized profiles. Learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com

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