Owl’s Nest Recovery Announces Opening of New Facility, Expanding Capacity for Addiction Treatment in South Carolina

Expanded campus introduces new clinical and wellness spaces to enhance outcomes and meet growing demand for high-quality addiction treatment in the Southeast.

This expansion is about more than just space. It’s about creating an environment where people can actually do the work of recovery.” — Executive Director Matt Giffin

FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owl’s Nest Recovery, a leading provider of addiction treatment in South Carolina , proudly announces the official opening of its new facility, marking a significant expansion in its ability to serve individuals and families seeking recovery. This milestone reflects the program’s continued growth and its commitment to delivering evidence-based addiction treatment , dual diagnosis care, and long-term recovery support throughout the region.The newly opened building significantly increases Owl’s Nest Recovery’s clinical and operational capacity. The expansion includes three new group therapy rooms designed to support dynamic, peer-driven healing environments, ten new clinical offices to accommodate increased access to individualized care, and dedicated wellness spaces including a fully equipped gym and a game room to support holistic recovery.“This expansion is about more than just space. It’s about creating an environment where people can actually do the work of recovery,” said Executive Director Matt Giffin. “With more room for clinical services, more opportunities for connection, and more resources for physical and emotional well-being, we are better equipped than ever to meet the needs of those walking through our doors.”For over 20 years, Owl’s Nest Recovery has been a trusted provider of substance use disorder treatment in South Carolina , known for its structured programming, strong sense of community, and commitment to long-term outcomes. The program has built its reputation on delivering care that addresses both addiction and underlying mental health conditions, recognizing that sustainable recovery requires a comprehensive, individualized approach.The addition of new group rooms allows for expanded therapeutic offerings, including process groups, psychoeducation, and specialized tracks tailored to client needs. The increase in clinical offices ensures greater access to one-on-one therapy, case management, and psychiatric support, all critical components of effective dual diagnosis treatment.The inclusion of a gym and recreational spaces reflects Owl’s Nest Recovery’s emphasis on whole-person care. Physical activity, routine, and healthy social engagement are integrated into the program as essential elements of recovery, helping clients rebuild structure and rediscover a sense of purpose.As demand for addiction treatment programs in South Carolina continues to rise, Owl’s Nest Recovery’s expansion positions the organization to serve more individuals without compromising the quality or integrity of care. The new facility reinforces the program’s mission to provide accessible, clinically sound treatment that supports lasting change.To learn more about Owl’s Nest Recovery and its expanded services, visit https://www.owlsnestrecovery.com/

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