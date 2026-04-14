Roofing Veteran Gjini Bajraktari Launches Apex Roofing Repair, Bringing Hands-On Hailstorm Recovery to Calgarians

After years subcontracting for Calgary roofing firms and frontline work during the 2025 hail repair, Bajraktari launches his own company built on honest roofing

I started Apex because I wanted to give people a roofer they can call directly—someone who shows up, gives them an honest assessment, and does the work right.” — Gjin Bajraktari

CALGARY, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Roofing Repair, a new Calgary-based roofing company founded by industry veteran Gjini Bajraktari, officially announces its launch as an independent residential roofing service for Calgary and surrounding communities including Airdrie, Okotoks, Chestermere, and Bearspaw.Bajraktari brings years of hands-on roofing experience to Apex, having spent his career subcontracting for some of Calgary’s largest and most established roofing companies. His work has spanned emergency storm repairs, full roof replacements, leak remediation, and shingle restoration across hundreds of homes throughout the region.Tested in Calgary’s Historic Hail RecoveryBajraktari was among the contractors mobilized during the massive 2025 hail repair wave—the large-scale roofing restoration effort triggered by insurance approvals following the devastating August 5, 2024, hailstorm. That single weather event produced an estimated $3.25 billion in insured losses, making it the second-costliest natural disaster in Canadian history, and damaged nearly 60,000 homes across Calgary and its surrounding areas.With more than 130,000 insurance claims filed and a severe shortage of qualified contractors to meet demand, experienced roofers like Bajraktari played a critical role in helping Calgary families restore their homes. That frontline experience—working at scale, under pressure, and to insurance-grade standards—is the foundation on which Apex Roofing Repair is built.“When the hailstorm hit, I saw firsthand how overwhelmed homeowners were—dealing with adjusters, waiting months for repairs, not knowing who to trust,” said Bajraktari. “I started Apex because I wanted to give people a roofer they can call directly—someone who shows up, gives them an honest assessment, and does the work right.”Services and ApproachApex Roofing Repair offers a full range of residential roofing services including emergency storm repairs, roof leak detection and sealing, shingle replacement and matching, full roof replacements, and insurance claim support. The company serves Calgary and surrounding communities with a commitment to same-day or next-day response for emergency calls.The company has already earned a reputation for integrity, with homeowners highlighting Bajraktari’s willingness to recommend repairs over costly full replacements when the roof’s condition allows it—a rarity in an industry where upselling is common.Why Calgary Needs More Trusted RoofersCalgary sits at the centre of Canada’s “Hail Alley,” a corridor stretching from High River to Red Deer that has produced more than $11 billion in insured hail losses over the past two decades. The Insurance Bureau of Canada has reported that Alberta experienced at least one major hailstorm every year for the past 20 years, with the five most recent years alone accounting for $6 billion in damage.This sustained demand has strained the local contractor supply, and the IBC has noted that Calgary’s simultaneous housing boom—with a record 20,000 units under development in 2024—has intensified competition for qualified tradespeople. Experienced, independent operators like Apex Roofing Repair help fill a critical gap for homeowners who need reliable, timely repairs.About Apex Roofing RepairApex Roofing Repair is a Calgary-based residential roofing company founded by Gjini Bajraktari. Specializing in emergency repairs, leak remediation, shingle replacement, and full roof replacements, Apex serves homeowners across Calgary, Airdrie, Okotoks, Chestermere, and Bearspaw. The company is built on a simple promise: fast response, honest pricing, and quality workmanship from a roofer who has spent years earning his reputation on Calgary’s toughest job sites.Office: 924 14 Ave SW #902 Calgary, AB T2R 0N7

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