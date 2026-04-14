Hana Florist POS Launches Dedicated Accounting And Bookkeeping Service For Independent Flower Shops

Hana Florist POS

Hana Florist POS launches industry-specific accounting software and optional managed bookkeeping for independent flower shops.

Florists should not have to force their business into generic accounting software. Hana Accounting was built around the way flower shops actually operate.” — Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Florist POS , the point-of-sale and business management platform built exclusively for independent flower shops, today announced the launch of Hana Accounting & Bookkeeping , a financial management solution created specifically for floral businesses.The launch addresses a long-standing operational problem in the floral industry. Most accounting software on the market serves broad business categories and assumes standard retail patterns, stable inventory cycles, and straightforward revenue recognition. Independent flower shops operate differently.They manage highly seasonal demand, perishable inventory, order spikes tied to calendar events, wire service transactions, delivery fees, refund activity, event work, and fast-moving daily sales. Generic accounting systems rarely reflect that reality with enough precision.As a result, many flower shop owners either force their business into software that does not fit or rely on fragmented workarounds that consume time and create reporting errors. Hana Accounting & Bookkeeping enters the market as an industry-specific alternative designed to align financial management with the actual structure of a flower shop.Built Around How Florists Actually Run Their BusinessIndependent florists do not operate like a conventional retail business. Revenue patterns shift sharply around Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, funeral work, weddings, local events, and holiday demand. Inventory moves fast, product shelf life remains short, and transaction volume can swing from manageable to overwhelming within hours.Those conditions create accounting pressure that many standard systems do not solve well. A flower shop may process in-store sales, phone orders, website transactions, delivery charges, refunds, substitutions, event deposits, and wire service orders in the same business cycle. When the accounting system sits outside the operating system of the shop, the owner often spends extra time moving numbers between systems, checking accuracy, and correcting mismatches at month-end.That problem goes beyond bookkeeping. It affects cash visibility, tax preparation, financial reporting, and the owner’s ability to understand what the business actually earns by season, product mix, or service category.Hana Accounting & Bookkeeping was developed to solve that issue at the source. Instead of asking florists to adapt to a general-purpose accounting model, Hana built a system around floral workflows, transaction patterns, and reporting needs.Two Service Tiers Match Different Operating StylesHana Accounting & Bookkeeping launches with two service tiers designed to match how different flower shop owners prefer to manage their finances.The first option, Hana Accounting, is available at $30 per month. This tier provides self-managed accounting software that connects directly to the Hana POS system. Sales data, refunds, and deposits move into the accounting platform automatically, which removes repetitive manual entry and reduces the risk of avoidable errors. Users can also import bank and credit card transactions to build a complete financial record inside one system.The second option, Hana Accounting + Bookkeeping, is available at $300 per month and adds a dedicated bookkeeper to the software layer. Under this model, the service handles transaction review, categorisation, monthly reconciliation, and monthly profit and loss reporting. This option is designed for florists who want accurate books without carrying the bookkeeping workload themselves.“Most flower shop owners are managing orders, staff, vendors, deliveries, and customer issues at the same time,” said Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS. “Bookkeeping gets pushed back until tax season, and by then the problem has grown. We built Hana Accounting to remove that pressure. It connects to the POS system they already use and reflects the way a flower shop actually runs.”Direct POS Integration Removes One of The Most Common Friction PointsA core differentiator in the launch is the direct connection between Hana POS and Hana Accounting. Because both systems are built within the same platform environment, financial data moves between them without the export-and-import process that burdens many small businesses.For shops that currently use one system to process sales and another to manage accounting, reconciliation often becomes a monthly cleanup exercise. Teams export reports, reformat data, enter transactions by hand, and spend hours checking whether deposits, refunds, payment records, and order totals match. That process increases the chance of inconsistency and drains time from higher-value work.Hana removes much of that friction by keeping the accounting function tied to the operational engine of the shop. Sales, refunds, and payment activity flow directly from the POS into the accounting layer. The result is a cleaner financial record and a shorter path from transaction activity to usable reporting.Built For Day-to-Day Control and Long-Term Business HealthHana positions this launch as more than a bookkeeping convenience. The company frames it as an operating tool that supports continuity, clarity, and long-term business health.For flower shops, poor bookkeeping often creates problems in stages. First, it clouds visibility. Then it increases stress at month-end. Then it raises the cost and difficulty of tax preparation. Over time, it weakens the owner’s ability to measure performance and make decisions with confidence. A business may stay busy all year and still struggle to answer basic financial questions with certainty.Hana Accounting & Bookkeeping aims to close that gap. By pairing flower shop accounting software with an optional managed bookkeeping service, Hana gives owners a path to cleaner books, less manual work, stronger monthly reporting, and a more stable financial process.AvailabilityHana Accounting & Bookkeeping is available now. More information and sign-up options are available at https://www.hanafloristpos.com/hana-accounting-bookkeeping-for-florists-and-flower-shops/ About Hana Florist POSHana Florist POS is a point-of-sale, website, and business management platform built exclusively for independent flower shops. The platform serves florists across the United States and Canada with tools for order management, delivery routing, wire service integration, inventory tracking, wedding and event management, and florist websites . More information is available at hanafloristpos.com.

Hana accounting and bookkeeping software made for small businesses

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