Omni~View Named 2026 NPSA Supplier of the Year

inneapolis-based portable storage software company honored at national industry awards ceremony in San Antonio

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni~View , the leading purpose-built software platform for the portable storage industry, has been named the 2026 Supplier of the Year by the National Portable Storage Association (NPSA). The award was presented on Monday, April 13, during the 2026 NPSA Portable Storage Awards Ceremony at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the annual NPSA Conference & Trade Show, held April 12-14, 2026.The NPSA Supplier of the Year Award recognizes the associate member company that has demonstrated outstanding excellence in providing products and services to the portable storage industry. Omni~View was selected from a field of industry nominees based on its impact, innovation, customer service, and continued commitment to advancing the portable storage community.For more than 20 years, Omni~View has focused exclusively on helping portable storage operators run stronger, more efficient businesses. What began as a single operational module has grown into a comprehensive software platform with more than 50 integrated modules designed specifically for the real-world needs of the industry, from dispatching and scheduling to billing, inventory management, logistics coordination, and customer communication.Today, portable storage companies of all sizes, from independent family-owned businesses to large multinational organizations, rely on Omni~View as the backbone of their daily operations. Over the past three years, the platform has delivered 99.99% system uptime, and the company maintains a 95% customer retention rate, reflecting the long-term trust operators place in the software.Omni~View has been a member of the NPSA since 2003 and has supported the association’s mission from its earliest days. Recent platform enhancements include expanded CRM capabilities, improved operational dashboards, e-storefront and customer portal, enhanced route management tools, and next-generation cloud-based infrastructure. Through events like Omni~Summit and ongoing training programs under the Omni~U banner, the company also continues to create opportunities for operators across the industry to learn, connect, and grow.“Receiving the NPSA Supplier of the Year award is a tremendous honor, and one that belongs to every member of the Omni~View team,” said Joe Ellickson, CEO of Omni~View. “For more than two decades, we have had one mission: to build the best software in the world for operators with portable assets. This recognition reflects the trust our customers have placed in us, the partnerships we’ve built over the years, and the incredible community that makes this industry so special. We are proud to serve this industry every day, and we remain committed to innovating and growing right alongside it.”NPSA CEO Mark DePasquale said Omni~View’s recognition reflects both the company’s longevity and its impact on the industry. “Omni~View represents exactly the kind of member this Association is fortunate to have,” said DePasquale. Since our earliest days, they have been consistently present, exhibiting at our events, supporting our trade shows, and encouraging participation across the industry. This award is a testament to their leadership and the lasting impact they have made on our industry.”About Omni~ViewOmni~View is a purpose-built software platform serving the portable storage industry, with more than 50 integrated modules designed to streamline every aspect of operations, including dispatch, scheduling, billing, inventory management, and customer communication. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Omni~View has partnered exclusively with the portable storage industry for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.omni-view.com About the National Portable Storage Association (NPSA)The National Portable Storage Association is the leading trade association dedicated exclusively to the portable storage industry. NPSA supports its members through education, networking, advocacy, and industry resources. Its annual Conference & Trade Show is the only event of its kind focused solely on the portable storage industry and draws more than 1,000 industry leaders each year. For more information, visit www.npsa.org

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