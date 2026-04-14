Australian Businesses Now Have a Dedicated Online Resource for R&D Tax Incentive Claims

New website from Catalyst Solutions addresses growing demand for R&D guidance among innovative companies

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many Australian businesses investing in research and development, navigating the R&D Tax Incentive can be a complex and time-consuming process. Catalyst Solutions, an international firm of R&D tax specialists , has responded to this challenge by launching a redesigned website that gives businesses across all sectors a clearer path to understanding and claiming the incentive administered by AusIndustry and the Australian Taxation Office.The programme offers a tax offset of up to 43.5% for eligible small businesses and 38.5% for larger companies — yet compliance and documentation requirements mean many businesses leave significant value on the table without the support of experienced R&D tax consultants The new website addresses this gap directly. It provides detailed guidance on refundable and non-refundable tax offset rates, eligible R&D activity criteria, and the full registration and claims process. Businesses can also explore how Catalyst Solutions supports the dual registration process with AusIndustry and the ATO, and learn how the firm's combined technical and financial expertise helps ensure claims accurately reflect qualifying R&D activities and expenditure.The resource is designed to help companies understand not only whether their innovation activities may qualify for relief, but also how professional support can strengthen the quality and accuracy of their submissions.To find out how Catalyst Solutions can assist with R&D tax incentives in Australia, visit https://catalystsolutions.global/rd-tax-incentives-au/ About Catalyst SolutionsCatalyst Solutions is an R&D tax consultancy that helps businesses identify, prepare, and submit claims for R&D tax incentives and government grants. With operations in Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, the firm works with companies across a range of industries to maximise the value of their innovation investment.

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