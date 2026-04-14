Signature Media Taps Orgo Founder Zoya Lehrer as Co-Author of the Sports Parent Survival Guide and Announces Partnership

Signature Athletics x Orgo

Sports families gain exclusive access to Orgo's Time Literacy® tools through the Back2Sports Hub and newsletter content

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Media, the youth sports content and partnership platform behind the Sports Parent Survival Guide, is proud to announce a landmark co-authorship and brand partnership with Zoya Lehrer, Founder and CEO of Orgo, the scheduling app built for sports parents on the go.

As part of the agreement, Lehrer will join the Sports Parent Survival Guide as a featured co-author and recurring contributor, sharing her expertise in Time Literacy®: the practice of teaching families how to plan not just for events, but for travel time, prep time, carpools, and real-world arrival windows. Her insights will be woven into the SPSG's editorial programming throughout the year, giving the newsletter's 350,000+ subscriber families a trusted expert voice on one of the most pressing challenges in youth sports: time.

Simultaneously, Orgo has joined Signature Media's Back2Sports Hub as an official partner, giving sports families direct access to an exclusive discount on the Orgo app, a hybrid calendar and navigation platform that helps families manage the chaotic, overlapping schedules of multi-sport households.

Why This Partnership Matters

The Sports Parent Survival Guide was built to make navigating youth sports easy and stress-free for families, because the experience of raising a young athlete should be joyful, not overwhelming. Between school, travel tournaments, weeknight practices, and family commitments, today's sports parents are managing logistics that would challenge a professional project manager.

Zoya Lehrer built Orgo after living that reality firsthand as a mother of three and 20-year veteran of financial services and fintech. Where most calendar apps show you when something is happening, Orgo is built to show you what it actually takes to get there, factoring in drive time, prep, carpools, and the invisible margin that keeps a family sane.

“Time literacy is the skill no one is teaching sports families, and it’s the one that changes everything. I’m thrilled to partner with Signature Media and the Sports Parent Survival Guide to bring these tools and mindset shifts to the families who need them most. This is more than a sponsorship; it’s a shared mission.” -Zoya Lehrer, Founder & CEO, Orgo

“Zoya identified a real pain point inside every sports household and built something that genuinely solves it. Having her voice inside the Sports Parent Survival Guide means our families get more than content, they get tools that change how they live.” -Kylee Renouf, Director of Marketing, Signature Media

About the Co-Authorship

As a co-author and featured contributor to the Sports Parent Survival Guide, Zoya Lehrer will author original editorial content centered on time literacy, including tips and frameworks for:

• Teaching children to own their own schedules and prep rituals

• Planning for total trip time, not just game time

• Managing multi-sport, multi-child household logistics without losing your mind

• Building buffers, carpools, and calendar systems that actually work

• Living a better, more intentional life as a sports family

Lehrer’s content will be distributed across the SPSG’s 350,000+ subscriber base as part of a recurring editorial series, with features spotlighting the Orgo app as a practical solution families can adopt immediately.

About the Back2Sports Hub Partnership

The Back2Sports Hub is Signature Media’s curated marketplace connecting youth sports families, coaches, players and program directors with vetted brands, tools, and services designed to make their youth sports experience easier, more affordable, and more joyful.

Through this partnership, SPSG subscribers and Back2Sports Hub visitors will receive an exclusive discount on the Orgo app, making Zoya’s time literacy platform directly accessible to the families who need it most.

About Orgo

Orgo (short for “organization on the go”) is a scheduling and navigation app purpose-built for sports parents managing the complex logistics of youth athletics. Founded in 2024 by Zoya Lehrer, a Brooklyn-raised entrepreneur with over 20 years in financial services and fintech, Orgo goes beyond traditional calendar tools by helping families plan for travel time, prep time, carpools, and real-world arrival windows. Zoya is active across social media at @zoyasportsmom. Learn more at orgohq.com.

About Signature Media & the Sports Parent Survival Guide

Signature Media is the youth sports content and partnerships platform powering the Sports Parent Survival Guide, a newsletter reaching 250,000+ sports families with expert editorial, brand partnerships, and community resources. Through its Back2Sports Hub, Signature Media connects families with the brands and tools that make the youth sports experience better for kids, parents, and coaches alike.

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