Ad Scientiam launches U.S. subsidiary and expands deployment of MSCopilot® following FDA registration

Ad Scientiam announces the creation of its U.S. subsidiary, Ad Scientiam Inc., to support the deployment of MSCopilot® in the United States.

The launch of Ad Scientiam Inc. in the U.S. marks a major milestone in bringing MSCopilot® to MS centers and patients nationwide.” — Clarissa Gorin, Medical Affairs and Market Access Innovation Director

PARIS, FRANCE, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Scientiam , a global leader in digital biomarkers , today announced the creation of its U.S. subsidiary, Ad Scientiam Inc., incorporated in the state of Delaware, to support the deployment of MSCopilotin the United States. This announcement follows the recent FDA registration of MSCopilotunder 510(k) exemption, enabling the company to make the device available to U.S. multiple sclerosis (MS) clinical centers, clinicians, and people living with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) to enhance MS monitoring and clinical decision-making.The U.S. expansion of MSCopilotis built on the success of the MS-FLOWER pilot project ( NCT06922942 ). This pilot was conducted in collaboration with Sanofi and launched in September 2025 across four leading U.S. MS centers in Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and New Orleans, Louisiana. The pilot included 62 PwMS and was designed to evaluate the integration of MSCopilotinto existing care pathways and explore its use in routine clinical practice.MSCopilotenables clinicians to monitor patients’ motor, cognitive, and visual functions between consultations using clinically validated digital biomarkers. By integrating MSCopilotdata with clinical observations, healthcare professionals can tailor care strategies, supporting more informed clinical assessments and patient discussions.“The launch of Ad Scientiam Inc. in the U.S. marks a major milestone in bringing MSCopilotto MS centers and patients nationwide. This subsidiary enables us to implement deployment activities, providing access to our platform while generating insights to ultimately improve the overall MS care journey.” Clarissa Gorin, Medical Affairs and Market Access Innovation Director, Ad ScientiamThe deployment of MSCopilotin the U.S. is part of a broader international strategy, with planned rollouts also in Europe and the UAE, reflecting Ad Scientiam and Sanofi’s commitment to improving access to innovative digital tools for MS management worldwide.Matthieu Lamy, President of Ad Scientiam, added: “Launching our U.S. subsidiary allows us to scale MSCopilotinternationally, ensuring that patients and clinicians benefit from actionable, high-frequency, objective data on MS symptoms. This step reinforces our commitment to advancing patient care and real-world evidence generation globally.”The first results of the MS-FLOWER pilot project will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) conference, providing insights into the use of MSCopilotin routine MS care and informing the future deployment.About MSCopilotMSCopilotis a CE-marked Class IIa Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) and is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling people with Multiple Sclerosis to independently assess key functional domains impacted by the disease: walking capacity, manual dexterity, cognitive functions, and low-contrast visual acuity. Results are shared with healthcare providers through a secure dashboard, enabling structured, personalized, and continuous care management.About Ad ScientiamAd Scientiam is committed to improving patient care by continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real-life settings. This approach is essential for delivering more effective, personalized care.To address this need, Ad Scientiam develops and clinically validates digital biomarkers that follow and identify small and hardly detectable disease fluctuations. These biomarkers are derived from data collected through digital tools like smartphones and are processed using proprietary algorithms.The company’s expertise has earned the trust of leading hospital institutions, such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM), as well as major pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Alexion, Kyowa Kirin, Vertex, Merck, and Biogen. In 2019, Ad Scientiam launched MSCopilot, the first CE-marked software medical device for the self-assessment of multiple sclerosis patients. Currently, the company is validating new medical devices across various fields, including neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental health. Ad Scientiam’s Quality Management System is fully compliant with ISO 13485.

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