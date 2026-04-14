Government promotes agricultural mechanisation and boosts rice production in Aileu and Ainaro

Mon. 13 of April of 2026, 15:49h

On April 9th and 10th, 2026, Marcos da Cruz, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Forests, led two initiatives in the municipalities of Aileu and Ainaro to promote agricultural mechanisation and increase rice production as part of the sector’s modernisation strategy.

In Aileu, the mechanised rice-planting campaign was launched on a 17-hectare plot in the Aslimhati hamlet, Hoholau village. The initiative was supported by an irrigation system built in 2025 that supplies water to agricultural areas and enables the use of modern machinery.

During the event, the Minister emphasised the need to increase agricultural production and ensure food security by introducing improved agricultural practices and greater mechanisation. He also stressed the importance of identifying the key challenges farmers face to improve productivity and align production with market demand.

The President of the Aileu Municipal Authority expressed his gratitude for the support provided to farming communities and called for the responsible use of the distributed equipment and for strengthened coordination between farmers and agricultural extension services.

In Ainaro on April 10th, the Minister observed a similar mechanised rice-planting operation using tractors and other agricultural machinery provided by the Ministry. The initiative focused on previously abandoned areas, which were restored by regulating watercourses and preparing the land for cultivation.

Whilst there, the Minister also inspected the site for the Loegolo irrigation system, which is intended to support agricultural production and supply water to farming areas. The initiative forms part of the Government’s efforts to revitalise agricultural land and increase domestic production through mechanisation, improvements to irrigation infrastructure, and direct support for rural communities.

Municipal authorities, agricultural service technicians, law enforcement officials, and local communities – including farmers and community leaders – took part in the activities.