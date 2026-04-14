UNITAR Training Upskills Leaders in Disaster Risk Reduction with Insights from Pacific and Japanese Experiences

Online Global Track

Phase II was divided into two tracks to maximize learning opportunities for participants: an online global track and an in-person Pacific track. Twenty-four participants from non-Pacific countries joined the global track, held from 3 to 17 February 2026. The online track consisted of five interactive workshops conducted via Zoom, combining expert presentations with participant-led discussions. Participants explored key themes in disaster risk reduction, including:

Understanding hazards and risk assessment tools

Leadership and management in disaster risk reduction

Nature-based solutions and traditional ecological knowledge

Inclusivity in disaster risk reduction and the principle of “Leave No One Behind”

Health, safety and mental health considerations during disasters

Each session began with an expert lecture, followed by participant presentations of their disaster risk reduction project plans. The setup allowed participants to exchange ideas and receive feedback from peers and experts.

In-Person Pacific Track: Regional Workshop in Samoa

For the in-person Pacific track, 12 participants from six Pacific island countries were selected to participate in a four-day regional workshop in Apia, held from 9 to 12 March 2026. During the workshop, participants engaged in expert lectures, group exercises, discussions and study visits focusing on disaster resilience in the Pacific. The workshop also covered topics such as:

Understanding hazards (geological, technological and hydrometeorological hazards)

Ecosystem-based and community-based disaster risk reduction

Leadership and management in navigating disaster risk reduction

Pacific indigenous traditional knowledge and disaster resilience

Post-disaster needs assessment

Early warning systems and communications in disaster risk reduction

Inclusivity in disaster risk reduction, with consideration to gender, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups

A highlight of the workshop was a study visit to the Samoa National Emergency Operation Centre, where participants gained firsthand insights into disaster preparedness and response mechanisms. Participants also visited Maninoa on the southern coast, where a local community member shared his experiences of the 2009 Samoa earthquake and tsunami.

Throughout the workshop, participants developed their disaster risk reduction project plans, which they presented during the final session of the programme.