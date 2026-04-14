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The Ministry of Education launches a series of training sessions for 2026 as part of the implementation of the new curriculum for the third cycle of basic education

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The Ministry of Education launches a series of training sessions for 2026 as part of the implementation of the new curriculum for the third cycle of basic education

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