Waajida L. Small, Ph.D., Recognized by Influential Women, Empowers Leaders Through HR and Wellness Coaching

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning HR Executive, Two-Time Bestselling Author, and Leadership Coach Guides Professionals Toward Confidence, Clarity, and FulfillmentWaajida L. Small, Ph.D., is an award-winning Human Resources executive, two-time bestselling author, and leadership coach dedicated to helping professionals lead with confidence, clarity, and wellness. With over 20 years of experience supporting leaders across diverse industries, Dr. Small understands the unique challenges of leadership, particularly for those who give endlessly to their teams and organizations. Her personal journey balancing career, family, and well-being has shaped her mission to help leaders achieve professional excellence without sacrificing health or personal fulfillment.Dr. Small has built a distinguished academic foundation in management and human resources. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and Administration from The City College of New York, followed by an MBA in Executive Management from St. John’s University, and a Ph.D. in Human Capital Management from Bellevue University. She has also completed specialized executive education and certificate programs, including a Certificate in Human Resources Management from Villanova University, a Certificate in Strategic Human Resources from Cornell University, and executive programs at Wharton Executive Education focusing on Chief Human Resources Officer training and Executive Presence and Influence: Persuasive Leadership Development.In her role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Trinity Church NYC and Founder & CEO of Capital Conscious U, LLC, Dr. Small combines strategic HR expertise with heart-centered coaching. She specializes in executive leadership development, workplace wellness, talent management, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. As a Wharton CHRO Fellow, Certified Life and Executive Coach, and Workplace Wellness Coach on the Aura app, she guides leaders through career transitions, burnout recovery, and purpose-driven growth.Dr. Small’s impact extends beyond organizational leadership to thought leadership and community engagement. She is the author of Be Well to Lead Well, a finalist for the 2025 Goody Business Book Awards, and serves on advisory boards for organizations such as Wonder Women Tech.Dr. Small attributes her success to her education, effective career navigation, and strong interpersonal and communication skills. She advises young women entering the workforce to seek strong mentorship and align with companies that reflect their values. Her work embodies a commitment to honesty, integrity, and the belief that leaders who prioritize their well-being not only elevate their own careers but also positively transform the organizations and communities they serve.Learn More about Dr. Waajida L. Small:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Waajida-Small or through her website, https://www.waajidasmall.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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