Folks Launches All-in-One HR and Payroll Platform Designed for Canadian Businesses

Built for companies operating across Canadian provinces, Folks is an all-in-one HRIS that simplifies recruitment & HR management while ensuring payroll accuracy

Canadian companies need HR technology that reflects the real complexity of operating in this country. Our platform was designed to help organizations manage their people, payroll, and compliance.” — Jimmy Plante, CEO of Folks

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folks, a leading Canadian HR technology provider, announced the launch of its payroll platform, fully integrated with its HR software and designed specifically for organizations operating in Canada. Built with the complexities of Canadian employment regulations in mind, Folks is an HRIS platform that has been well established in Canada since 2010. With this new launch, it now brings together HR management, payroll, and compliance tools in a single solution tailored to companies managing teams across multiple provinces, including Québec.

As organizations grow across provincial borders, HR leaders face increasing challenges around regulatory compliance, payroll accuracy, and workforce management. Each province has its own employment standards, tax rules, and reporting requirements, creating significant operational complexity for HR and payroll teams. Folks’ new platform was developed to address this reality.

A Unified HR and Payroll Solution for Canada

Folks’ platform centralizes key HR functions, including recruitment, employee data management, performance management, time-off tracking, and reporting, while integrating fully compliant Canadian payroll capabilities.

With payroll at the heart of the platform, organizations can:

-> Manage accurate payroll calculations across provinces

-> Ensure compliance with federal and provincial regulations

-> Import candidate profiles directly into their HRIS at the time of hire

-> Automate payroll workflows and reporting

-> Maintain secure, centralized employee records

-> Reduce manual processes between HR and payroll systems

For companies operating in multiple Canadian provinces, payroll compliance often requires additional expertise due to distinct regulations and reporting obligations. Folks’ platform is designed to handle these complexities seamlessly, helping organizations remain compliant while simplifying administrative processes.

Built for Multi-Provincial Organizations

Many Canadian businesses now operate across multiple regions — with offices, employees, or remote workers located in different provinces. Yet many HR platforms on the market were originally designed for other jurisdictions and struggle to support the unique regulatory environment of Canada, particularly Québec.

Folks addresses this gap by offering a platform built from the ground up for Canadian organizations, ensuring HR and payroll processes remain aligned with local legislation and evolving compliance requirements.

This makes the platform particularly valuable for companies expanding operations across provinces, organizations with employees in both Québec and the rest of Canada, or HR teams seeking a single system of record for employee and payroll data.

Compliance at the Core of Every Feature

Compliance is one of the most significant risks facing HR and payroll teams. From tax remittances to employment standards and record-keeping obligations, maintaining compliance requires constant attention and reliable systems.

Folks’ platform helps organizations stay ahead by embedding compliance directly into HR and payroll workflows, ensuring that processes and data remain aligned with current Canadian regulatory standards.

A Canadian Alternative to Global HR Platforms

While many HR technology providers focus on global markets, Canadian organizations often find themselves adapting tools that were not designed for local requirements.

Folks offers a different approach: a platform built by a Canadian team specifically for Canadian businesses, with deep expertise in the country’s regulatory environment and workforce management needs.

By combining recruitment, HR, payroll, and compliance tools in one integrated solution, Folks helps organizations reduce complexity, improve accuracy, and create a better experience for HR teams and employees alike, becoming one of the only Canadian all-in-one HR software with such extensive features on the market.

About Folks

Folks is a Canadian company founded in 2010 that develops HR software solutions for companies across Canada. Its all-in-one HR platform now provides more than 30 features to automate, streamline, and optimize HR processes, from recruitment to payroll management, onboarding, and performance reviews. Canadian compliance and data security are at the core of each of its releases.

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