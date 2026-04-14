Intellinet Systems Adds AI Fraud Detection to Its Warranty Management System for OEMs

Discover how AI-powered warranty fraud detection helps OEMs reduce warranty leakage, detect fraudulent claims early, and improve claim accuracy and control.

Warranty fraud is hard to catch because legacy systems process claims, not question them. Intelli Warranty changes this by enabling OEM teams to act at submission, before losses occur.” — Chandra Shekhar

TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellinet Systems has introduced an AI-powered fraud detection directly within Intelli Warranty, its end-to-end warranty management system for OEMs. This capability is fully embedded in the existing platform. Warranty teams do not need a separate system, a new implementation, or a change in process. Fraud risk scoring runs at the point of claim submission, before any payout decision is made.Why Warranty Fraud Needs Immediate AttentionWarranty fraud remains a hidden but significant cost for OEMs across manufacturing industries. Industry estimates suggest that 10-15% of total warranty spend is impacted by fraud. A substantial portion of this cost is recoverable, but often goes undetected because existing claim workflows are not designed to catch it.Most warranty management systems are designed to process claims, not to question them. Fraud is typically identified only after the claims have been processed, when the financial damage has already taken place. Intelli Warranty AI-fraud detection capabilities change this by embedding detection at the moment of submission, reducing leakage and strengthening control over warranty operations.How the AI Detects Fraud Across Five Signal CategoriesThe AI Warranty Fraud Detection modules apply layered analysis to every claim. Each layer contributes to a weighted anomaly score. Claims that exceed defined risk thresholds are routed to human reviewers with a clear breakdown of the specific flags triggered.1. Claim-Level Risk AnalysisFlags abnormal claim amounts versus benchmarks for similar repairs, unusual repair durations, backdated submissions, and claims submitted close to warranty expiry or immediately after registration.2. Dealer and Customer Behavior MonitoringIdentifies outlier claim volumes by dealer, VIN, or customer. Detects repeated part replacements within short intervals, labor hours billed above industry norms, geographic clustering of excessive claims, and shared contact details across multiple claims.3. Image and Document ForensicsThe AI is trained to detect reused images submitted across multiple claims and AI-generated images used as fraudulent evidence. It checks image metadata, geolocation tags, and timestamps for manipulation.4. Product and Part History ValidationCross-checks claimed parts against inventory availability to flag phantom part claims. Detects mismatches between the failed part and the vehicle configuration, gaps in service history, and warranty coverage that had already expired at the time of the claim.5. Pattern and Anomaly DetectionSurfaces broader patterns such as seasonal claim spikes, cost outliers versus peer group benchmarks, and demographic or regional trends that indicate organized misuse across a dealer network.What OEMs Gain From the AI-Fraud Detection ModuleWith fraud detection embedded directly into the warranty management system, U.S. OEMs gain the following practical benefits:• First, it reduces warranty leakage - By identifying invalid or inflated claims early, OEMs can prevent unnecessary payouts, and high-risk claims are flagged before approval, not after payout.• Second, it improves operational efficiency - Claims teams spend less time on manual verification and more time on high-risk cases. Because AI pre-screens every submission, manual review is required only for the flagged cases.• Third, it strengthens dealer governance - Dealers are aware that claims are being monitored and OEMs have visibility into behavioral patterns through advanced analytics, which discourages incorrect submissions.• Fourth, it improves supplier recovery - Accurate detection of part failures and anomalies helps OEMs recover costs from suppliers more effectively.• Fifth, it enhances audit readiness - Every decision is backed by data, patterns, and documented analysis, which simplifies internal and external audits.Built Into Your Existing Warranty Management SystemAI fraud detection works within the warranty management system your team already uses, whether it is Intelli Warranty or another platform. Fraud risk indicators, alerts, and claim insights are displayed directly within the same interface used daily by warranty managers, claim processors, and dealer network teams. There is no separate system to log into, no additional setup, and no change to how your team currently works.Take a quick look at AI-Powered Intelli Warranty in action.Request a Demo: https://www.intellinetsystem.com/contact-us About UsIntellinet Systems Pvt. Ltd. develops AI-enabled aftermarket software solutions for OEMs across the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods sectors. Intelli Warranty, its flagship warranty management system, supports end-to-end warranty operations, including claims processing, supplier recovery, fraud detection, analytics, and reporting.For more information, visit: https://www.intellinetsystem.com

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