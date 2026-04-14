CCRC Celebrates Completion of Nearly $500,000 Cal IIP Grant to Transform Affordable Housing Impact Reporting

California Community Reinvestment Corporation leverages state funding to measure how affordable housing changes lives, not just builds units

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC), California's premier Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) for multifamily affordable housing lending, today announced the successful closeout of nearly $500,000 in grant funding through the California Investment and Innovation Program (Cal IIP), administered by the California State Treasurer's Office. The funding, awarded in two grants totaling nearly $500,000, enabled CCRC to fundamentally reimagine how it measures the impact of affordable housing, shifting from counting units built to understanding how those units transform the lives of the families living in them.Cal IIP was established by the California Legislature in 2022 through Senate Bill 193, authored by Senators Anna Caballero and Monique Limón, following two years of dedicated advocacy by the California Coalition for Community Investment (CalCCI), the statewide coalition representing CDFIs across California. The program, administered by the California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA) under the State Treasurer's Office, was designed to provide grants enhancing the capacity of CDFIs to deliver technical assistance and access to capital to economically disadvantaged communities throughout California. To date, more than $30 million in Cal IIP grant funds have been disbursed to 75 CDFIs statewide. CCRC is proud to be among those institutions putting that investment to transformative use.Over the past two years, CCRC has used its Cal IIP funding to overhaul its data and impact reporting infrastructure. Rather than tracking units financed alone, CCRC now collects and analyzes data on how affordable housing directly affects the families residing in those units, a shift that has drawn strong praise from CCRC's board and positions the organization as a leader in outcomes-based lending. The funding also enabled CCRC's lending team to upgrade its underwriting and due diligence collection platform, integrating new data capabilities that will strengthen both reporting and future lending decisions. CCRC also developed a dashboard tool to easily access and review operating trends from its portfolio of over 420 funded loans, enhancing underwriting accuracy and leading to a more proactive approach in addressing challenges facing underperforming properties. Cal IIP grant funds additionally supported a comprehensive analysis of energy retrofit candidate properties across California. The tools, framework, and analytical processes developed through this work have since been integrated into CCRC's ongoing business operations, strengthening its long-term capacity to identify, evaluate, and track lending opportunities.“Cal IIP is leading the next evolution of affordable housing investment in California, measuring success by the positive impact these homes have on families’ lives,” said California Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA. “CCRC’s work shows how this program, administered by the State Treasurer’s Office, empowers CDFIs to deliver a deeper, more meaningful impact for their local communities.”"Cal IIP exists because California's CDFI community advocated relentlessly for it, and CCRC's work over the past two years shows exactly why that effort was worth it. As we head into budget season, CCRC's outcomes are a powerful reminder of what's at stake when the state invests in CDFIs," said Jennifer Quevedo, Board Vice Chair, California Coalition for Community Investment (CalCCI)"This grant has allowed us to ask a more important question than how many units we financed. It has allowed us to ask what difference those units actually made in people's lives," said Tia Boatman Patterson, President and CEO of CCRC. "That shift in thinking is transformative and we are grateful to the State Treasurer's Office and CalCCI for making it possible."As California's budget subcommittees convene ahead of the May budget revision, CCRC hopes this milestone will help make the case for continued and expanded state investment in Cal IIP. As Treasurer Ma has noted, her office hopes for continued appropriations, given the community impacts the program has generated. Because CDFIs raise up to $8 dollars in private sector investment for every $1 in public funding, every dollar the state invests in Cal IIP carries significant multiplying power and CCRC's work over the past two years is a testament to what that investment can achieve.About California Community Reinvestment Corporation:California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) is a reliable and trusted partner and California’s premier Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) multifamily affordable housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. For more information, visit https://www.e-ccrc.org/

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