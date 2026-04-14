Verantum and XOi Partner to Improve Asset Performance by Connecting Building Data with Field Operations

Combining real-time building intelligence with jobsite asset data to help operators detect issues earlier and reduce downtime

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verantum , formerly Phoenix Energy Technologies, and XOi announced a partnership to help commercial operators better understand, maintain, and optimize asset performance across the systems that keep buildings running. The partnership brings together Verantum’s real-time building and energy intelligence with XOi’s asset intelligence captured at the jobsite—connecting system-level insight with work performed in the field. Together, the companies aim to close a long-standing gap between identifying issues and ensuring they are resolved consistently across large, distributed portfolios.The partnership builds on Verantum’s evolution beyond energy management to a broader focus on asset performance and lifecycle decision-making across commercial portfolios.“Verantum exists to close the gap between insight and verified action,” said Ryan Adelman, CEO of Verantum. “This partnership is a practical example of our expanded remit—using condition-based data to standardize preventative maintenance, avoid emergency repair, and make repair/replace decisions more accurate and data-driven for facilities, real estate, and procurement teams across distributed portfolios.”The impact of this combined approach is already being seen across commercial portfolios.“Condition-based analytics have improved how we manage HVAC health across our portfolio and support technicians with clearer, more actionable insight," said Megan Runnion, Energy & Sustainability Manager at Ulta Beauty . "The Verantum–XOi partnership reinforces Verantum’s commitment to innovating in asset lifecycle management by linking building data with jobsite execution to create more value for our facilities organization.”XOi works with contractors and technicians to capture and structure data directly from the jobsite—photos, asset details, and service documentation—creating a clearer, consistent record of how assets are performing over time. Through this partnership, that asset-level intelligence will be combined with Verantum’s building data to provide operators with a more complete view of system health, from system signals to work performed in the field.“The problem isn’t a lack of data—it’s that it’s scattered between systems and the jobsite,” said Aaron Salow, CEO of XOi. “By connecting what buildings are telling you with what technicians are seeing and doing at the jobsite, this partnership helps operators act earlier, reduce downtime, and make better decisions about the assets they’re responsible for.”The initial phase of the partnership focuses on improving asset visibility and decision-making by strengthening the underlying data that supports maintenance and replacement planning. Over time, the companies plan to expand integration between building data and field workflows, helping teams diagnose issues earlier, execute more consistently, and validate outcomes with greater confidence.The partnership comes as commercial operators face increasing pressure to improve performance across aging infrastructure, rising energy costs, and ongoing labor constraints. By connecting building systems with field execution, Verantum and XOi aim to provide a more practical, data-driven approach to managing assets more effectively at scale.Verantum and XOi will showcase their partnership at the upcoming Connex FM Conference, where both companies will meet with commercial operators, facilities leaders, and service providers. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how the combined solution connects building data with field operations in real-world environments.###About VerantumVerantum establishes sustained performance across energy-intensive assets and complex commercial portfolios by unifying building systems into a closed-loop operating framework that connects insight, coordinated execution, and verified outcomes over time.About XOiXOi, the only data intelligence solution for the asset lifecycle, is purpose-built for the field service industry. XOi acquires, enriches, and surfaces asset data, connecting and delivering the right information to the right person at the right time. XOi empowers technicians, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, asset owners, and CMMS technology providers to reduce costs, grow revenue, and increase uptime. It's the intelligence that keeps the world running™.

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