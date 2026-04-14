Index HealthTech Announces New Behavioral Biomarker Platform to Detect Health Decline Before Falls and Hospitalizations

Index HealthTech (formerly Nasoni) — rebranding to lead a new category in Behavioral Biomarker Infrastructure for aging adults. Steve Waddell, Founder, President & CEO of Index HealthTech — building the technology he wished existed when his family needed it most.

Passive radar platform detects functional decline before falls, hospitalizations, and loss of independence — without cameras, wearables, or behavior change.

A fall is never the beginning of the story. It’s the final chapter of a long, quiet decline. I lost my father to that decline. We're building Sense so that nobody else has to.” — Steve Waddell, President & CEO | Principal Investigator, Index HealthTech

SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Index HealthTech, formerly known as Nasoni, today announced a formal rebrand marking its evolution into a healthcare technology company building what it calls Behavioral Biomarker Infrastructure — passive, continuous monitoring that detects functional decline in aging adults before falls, hospitalizations, and loss of independence. The company retains the same EIN, federal grant award history, and clean single audit record maintained with EisnerAmper. This is a change in name and direction, not in legal standing.The rebrand arrives as federal investment in aging-in-place technology and early detection accelerates, driven by the SBIR program’s reauthorization this week for five years through 2031—securing the single largest source of non-dilutive innovation funding for U.S. small businesses—and increased policy focus on preventative care. More than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. Falls among adults 65 and older cost the U.S. healthcare system more than $50 billion annually — yet the behavioral drift that precedes those falls goes undetected for weeks or months before any clinical event occurs. Index HealthTech is building the infrastructure to change that.The name is deliberate. Index reflects the company’s flagship clinical tool, the Healthy Habits Index™ (HHI™) — a 0–100 behavioral biomarker score that gives clinicians, for the first time, a single number for functional health.The PlatformIndex HealthTech’s platform consists of three patent-pending components:Sense™ — Passive mmWave radar and far-field acoustic sensing. No cameras. No wearables. Privacy by physics, not policy.Healthy Habits Index™ (HHI™) — A 0–100 behavioral biomarker score across six domains: mobility, sleep, hygiene, hydration, speech, and routine. Healthcare has biomarkers for organs. The HHI is a biomarker for function.Drift Atlas™ — A population-scale intelligence layer that builds Predictive Avatars — personalized models of each patient’s behavioral trajectory — enabling clinicians to intervene before decline becomes crisis.The OriginIndex HealthTech grew out of Nasoni, an award-winning bathroom faucet company that was struck by three consecutive black swan events: the 2019 U.S.-China tariffs, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the discovery that a major home improvement retailer had copied Nasoni’s flagship product after declining to carry it. Each setback redirected the company toward a larger problem.The founding insight came from personal loss. Founder and CEO Steve Waddell watched his father, Lieutenant Colonel John Waddell — a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran — begin falling while living independently. Waddell searched for technology that could help his family understand not just whether a fall had happened, but why. He found nothing. Lt. Col. Waddell eventually moved to assisted living. Within six months of losing his independence, he gave up on life.Funding & TractionThe company has secured approximately $5 million in NIH and NIA funding and more than $85,000 in non-dilutive funding from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), with an additional $2.5 million pending with the National Institute on Aging and a federal non-dilutive grant pipeline exceeding $16.3 million. Clinical partners include Dr. Hamid Okhravi ( EVMS /ODU) and Dr. Aubrey Knight ( Carilion Clinic ). Initial deployment targets senior living communities.This positions the company to scale with a capital-efficient model combining federal funding, clinical partnerships, and targeted equity. The company is entering the market at a moment when healthcare is shifting from reactive treatment to continuous, preventative monitoring. For the first time, clinicians can measure functional health the way they measure blood pressure or glucose.Index HealthTech is actively engaging investors and senior living operators ahead of initial 2026 deployments. The company has signed a Letter of Intent with Nazareth Home Health for initial pilot deployment, contingent upon NIA grant award, and is currently raising a $2.5 million equity round.Investors, pilot partners, and media inquiries: contact Steve Waddell at indexhealthtech.comAbout Index HealthTechIndex HealthTech (formerly Nasoni) is a healthtech company building Behavioral Biomarker Infrastructure for aging adults. Its patent-pending platform — Sense™, Healthy Habits Index™ (HHI™), and Drift Atlas™ — passively monitors functional status across six behavioral domains, producing a clinician-facing biomarker score and Predictive Avatars that model each patient’s individual trajectory of decline. Headquartered in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, the company has secured approximately $5 million in NIH/NIA funding, more than $85,000 from VIPC, $2.5 million pending with NIA, and a federal grant pipeline exceeding $16.3 million. Learn more at indexhealthtech.com.

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