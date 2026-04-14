Haley M. Kunert, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Sustainability and Mentorship in Southern California

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Project Manager at HF&H Consultants Leads Innovative Waste Management Programs While Nurturing the Next Generation of Environmental LeadersHaley M. Kunert is a Senior Project Manager at HF&H Consultants, LLC, where she brings nearly a decade of expertise in solid waste and sustainability consulting to municipalities across Southern California. In her role, Haley advises local jurisdictions on waste hauler contract negotiations, community outreach, public education programs, and legislative compliance, including SB 1383 and AB 939 planning. She is recognized for her ability to balance operational execution with strategic insight, ensuring effective and sustainable recycling and waste management programs while fostering strong partnerships across the region.A passionate advocate for mentorship and professional development, Haley serves as the youngest President of the Southern California chapter of SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America). In this leadership role, she organizes networking and professional growth opportunities, facilitates scholarships for emerging professionals, and champions industry education. Haley’s work reflects her dedication to nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders while advancing sustainability initiatives and promoting industry best practices.Haley’s academic foundation in Environmental Systems, with a minor in Psychology from the University of California, San Diego, is complemented by a Certificate in Sustainability and Behavior Change. She applies this interdisciplinary knowledge to design behavior-focused sustainability programs and promote wellness in the workplace, combining scientific insight with practical application to drive meaningful results.Haley attributes her success to embracing a “Greater Than Yourself” mindset and maintaining a genuine commitment to understanding people. She often utilizes tools like personality and strengths assessments to help teams thrive, whether shaping environmental policy, mentoring future leaders, or fostering well-being in the workplace. Haley leads with intention, curiosity, and heart, consistently focusing on creating impact that extends beyond individual projects.The best career advice Haley has received is that even when surrounded by brilliant minds, there will be moments when she is the smartest person in the room on a particular subject—and it is her responsibility to share that insight. For young women entering her field, she encourages them to raise their hand, challenge outdated practices, and pursue projects that spark curiosity, emphasizing courage, initiative, and authenticity as keys to professional growth.Beyond her professional contributions, Haley is deeply engaged in her community through fostering community communication channels, volunteer work, environmental restoration, and animal advocacy. Known for her creativity, empathy, and commitment to meaningful work, she has earned the affectionate nickname “Trash Fairy” among colleagues, a testament to her dedication to both sustainability and the people she serves.Learn More about Haley M. Kunert:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Haley-Kunert Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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