OneKey® MLS March 2026 Housing Report: Prices Rise as Inventory Tightens Across New York Metro Area

Median sales price across all properties grew 3.3% to $660,000 in March.

All-property median sales price climbs 3.3% year-over-year to $660,000 even as closed sales and available inventory decline region-wide.

This market continues to show real resilience. Prices are holding firm, buyer activity is picking up this spring, and sellers remain strong across the region.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In March 2026, the OneKeyMLS area reported strong prices, even as transactions and inventory fell from last year, according to OneKeyMLS, the largest in the New York Metro Area.Amid resilient market conditions, median sales price across all properties grew 3.3% to $660,000 in March. Single-family homes reached $745,000, up 2.6%. Co-op prices rose 6.1% to $302,500. Condo prices declined 2.5% to $499,750.Pending sales rose 2.8% year-over-year to 4,145, showing steady spring demand despite affordability challenges.Meanwhile, closed sales totaled 3,124, a 3.4% decrease from March 2025, primarily due to limited inventory rather than rate changes. Homes for sale declined 9.0% year-over-year to 13,029. Months supply dropped 11.1% to 3.2, underscoring ongoing seller-favored conditions.Reflecting market conditions, homes are selling at 98% of the original list price. Days on market have dropped to 67 for all property types. Well-priced listings continue to draw serious buyers quickly, a trend expected to persist.Commenting on these interconnected trends, Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS, stated: “This market continues to show real resilience. Prices are holding firm, buyer activity is picking up this spring, and sellers remain strong across the region.” He added, “We’re watching tightening inventory closely, but the data shows ready buyers are getting off the sidelines.”At the national level, local patterns mirror broader trends. NAR reports U.S. existing-home sales rose 1.7% in February to an annual rate of 4.09 million as lower mortgage rates encouraged buyers. National inventory increased 2.4% month-over-month and 4.9% year-over-year. The median home price rose for the 32nd straight month.For the full March 2026 Monthly Indicators Report, visit the OneKey® MLS market insights center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.