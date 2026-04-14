Influential Women Highlights Juanita Allen, CSM: Driving HR Innovation and Operational Excellence at QXO

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Program Manager of Operations in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex Combines Strategy, Execution, and Leadership to Transform HR OperationsJuanita Allen, CSM, is a Senior Program Manager of Operations at QXO, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing decades of experience in human resources, HR technology, and operations to her role. With a comprehensive background spanning talent acquisition, HRIS and ATS systems, compliance, compensation, onboarding, health and welfare, and workforce regulations, Juanita blends strategic thinking with hands-on execution to deliver results-driven solutions. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and multiple professional certifications, including Designated Employer Representative (DER).Throughout her career, Juanita has held key positions at leading organizations such as Keurig Dr Pepper, Toyota North America, Halliburton, and Air Liquide. In these roles, she led complex HR operations, system implementations, analytics, and process improvements. Known as an “outside-the-box” thinker, Juanita consistently drives innovation while ensuring compliance and operational excellence. Her expertise in Workday, HR analytics, and program management allows her to assess organizational needs quickly and implement scalable solutions that improve performance and efficiency.Beyond her technical skills, Juanita is widely recognized for her leadership, mentorship, and collaborative approach. She thrives on building strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, fostering team growth, and inspiring those around her. Her positive energy and dedication to helping others succeed have made her a valued partner and leader in every organization she serves.Juanita attributes her professional success to her hard work and perseverance, balancing the demands of raising four children while returning to school to earn her Bachelor’s Degree. She finds fulfillment in her role as Senior Program Manager, where she manages projects and creates meaningful impact for her teams and colleagues.The most influential career advice Juanita has received is to “don’t allow others to create a narrative of you, you create the narrative,” a principle she pairs with a strong work ethic. To young women entering the industry, she encourages them to embrace diligence and determination, believing that commitment and effort pave the way to success.Outside of work, Juanita is deeply committed to service, volunteering with organizations such as the North Dallas Food Bank and Minnie’s Food Pantry. She values curiosity and balance in both her personal and professional life, nurturing these qualities through reading, learning, and spending time in nature.Learn More about Juanita Allen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Juanita-Allen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.