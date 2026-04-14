Rockdale County, GA (April 13, 2026) - At the request of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Rockdale County, GA. Jason Marshall-Haynes, age 19, of Conyers, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that, at about 10:37 a.m. on April 13, 2026, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding indecent exposure by a man, later identified as Marshall-Haynes, near Peeks Chapel Elementary School in Conyers, GA. Marshall-Haynes left the area of the school and walked to Benji Boulevard, where a deputy located him. Haynes, who was nearly completely nude, turned and advanced on the deputy. The deputy deployed OC spray and tased Marshall-Haynes, neither of which was effective. The deputy gave verbal commands to Marshall-Haynes, which he refused to obey. The deputy then shot and wounded Marshall-Haynes. A second deputy arrived on the scene and deployed a taser. Marshall-Haynes continued to refuse to comply with the deputies’ commands, but deputies were able to take him into custody. Marshall-Haynes was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.